Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Acharya & BM Reddy College of Pharmacy secures A+ Grade in NAAC Accreditation

    ABMRCP celebrates this achievement while remaining dedicated to its core values of excellence, innovation, and inclusivity.

    Acharya & BM Reddy College of Pharmacy secures A+ Grade in NAAC Accreditation
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

    PRESS RELEASE

     

    Our College of Pharmacy, Acharya & BM Reddy College of Pharmacy (ABMRCP), achieves prestigious A+ NAAC Accreditation, signaling a new era of academic excellence and innovation. With a strong focus on drug discovery and development, ABMRCP stands out as one of Bangalore's top

    pharmacy colleges. Faculty and researchers collaborate across departments, contributing to cutting- edge research and industry training. Our integrated Research Park & IPR Cell promotes further innovation and patent protection. Supported by leading agencies and external partners, ABMRCP continues to lead in advancing pharmaceutical sciences. ABMRCP celebrates this achievement while remaining dedicated to its core values of excellence, innovation, and inclusivity. The institute's journey towards shaping well-rounded individuals equipped for the demands of the global workforce continues, supported by the NAAC recognition.

    Ragesh Raghvan
    Asst. Director - Marketing | 95137-36632
    Acharya, Bengaluru | acharya.ac.in

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content  

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 3:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Riding the Wave: The Rise of 10000X Pump Cryptocurrencies

    Riding the Wave: The Rise of 10000X Pump Cryptocurrencies

    Meet the Titans: 20 Cryptocurrency Global Leaders Who Shape Markets

    Meet the Titans: 20 Cryptocurrency Global Leaders Who Shape Markets

    Tips For Getting the Best Deal on A Used Luxury Vehicle

    Tips For Getting the Best Deal on A Used Luxury Vehicle

    Navigating the Challenges: Insights from ICE London on the Indian iGaming Industry

    Navigating the Challenges: Insights from ICE London on the Indian iGaming Industry

    Media Mister Review 2024: Is It Worth It (TRUTH)

    Media Mister Review 2024: Is It Worth It (TRUTH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Cabinet approves Rs 15,611 crore for Ring Road, Kadabagere metro expansion vkp

    Karnataka Cabinet approves Rs 15,611 crore for Ring Road, Kadabagere metro expansion

    Thai cab driver abuses Indian tourists, calling them kanjoos' over fare dispute, later apologises (VIDEO) anr

    Thai cab driver abuses Indian tourists, calling them kanjoos' over fare dispute, later apologises (VIDEO)

    Adil Khan Durrani calls Rakhi Sawant 'coronavirus', after the actress says, 'Somi (wife) ko bachao' RBA

    Adil Khan Durrani calls Rakhi Sawant 'coronavirus', after the actress says, 'Somi (wife) ko bachao'

    cricket Harbhajan Singh advises against the participation of Pakistan cricketers in IPL, Urges fans to stop dreaming osf

    Harbhajan Singh advises against the participation of Pakistan cricketers in IPL, Urges fans to stop dreaming

    Riding the Wave: The Rise of 10000X Pump Cryptocurrencies

    Riding the Wave: The Rise of 10000X Pump Cryptocurrencies

    Recent Videos

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon