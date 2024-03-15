Acharya & BM Reddy College of Pharmacy secures A+ Grade in NAAC Accreditation

ABMRCP celebrates this achievement while remaining dedicated to its core values of excellence, innovation, and inclusivity.

Our College of Pharmacy, Acharya & BM Reddy College of Pharmacy (ABMRCP), achieves prestigious A+ NAAC Accreditation, signaling a new era of academic excellence and innovation. With a strong focus on drug discovery and development, ABMRCP stands out as one of Bangalore's top

pharmacy colleges. Faculty and researchers collaborate across departments, contributing to cutting- edge research and industry training. Our integrated Research Park & IPR Cell promotes further innovation and patent protection. Supported by leading agencies and external partners, ABMRCP continues to lead in advancing pharmaceutical sciences. ABMRCP celebrates this achievement while remaining dedicated to its core values of excellence, innovation, and inclusivity. The institute's journey towards shaping well-rounded individuals equipped for the demands of the global workforce continues, supported by the NAAC recognition.

