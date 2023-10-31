Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Acharya Announces Admissions for Academic Year 2024-25

    Acharya, a renowned educational institution in Bangalore, invites prospective students to explore a wide range of diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate programs in diverse fields such as Engineering, Business, Health Sciences, Arts, Media, Fashion Design, and Architecture.

    PRESS RELEASE

    Acharya, located in Bangalore, is a prestigious educational institution renowned for its commitment to providing world-class education across various disciplines. Prospective students will have the opportunity to choose from a wide range of Diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programs, catering to various fields of study, including but not limited to :

     Engineering and Technology
     Business and Management
     Health Sciences & Nursing
     Arts and Sciences
     Media and Communication
     Fashion Design
     Architecture and Design

    Acharya is well-known for its world-class faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, and a vibrant campus life that encourages holistic development. With a strong emphasis on research, innovation, and industry-relevant curriculum, Acharya offers students the perfect platform to excel in their chosen fields.

    We invite aspiring students from across the country & overseas to explore the multitude of opportunities available at Acharya. The application process is now open, and interested candidates can visit our website at www.acharya.ac.in or call 740-664-4449 to access detailed program information, admission criteria, and application procedures.


    Disclaimer: This is a featured content 

