    Indian shuttler PV Sindhu to contest BWF Athletes' Commission election in December

    India's two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is one of the nine candidates shortlisted for the available six positions.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2021, 5:10 PM IST
    India's two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will contest the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Athletes' Commission election, slated to be held in Spain during the World Championships on December 17. The reigning world champion, Sindhu, is one of the nine candidates shortlisted for the available six positions. 

    The Indian shuttler, currently playing at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event in Bali, is the only current Athletes' Commission member standing for re-election.

    In a release, the sport's governing body confirmed that the BWF Athletes' Commission (2021- 2025) elections would take place on December 17 2021, on the sidelines of the TotalEnergies BWF World Championships Huelva, Spain.

    PV Sindhu was first elected in 2017 and is one of the six women representatives running for this year's Athletes' Commission election. Sindhu will be joined by Indonesia's women's doubles player Greysia Polii, who struck Gold at Tokyo Olympics.

    In a statement, Polii said that she would like to assist fellow players in achieving their dreams and help them out with requests around competing on the international circuit.

    Other nominated players include Scotland's Adam Hall, Hadia Hosny of Egypt, USA's Iris Wang, Korea's Kim Soyeong, Robin Tabeling of Netherlands, Iran's Soraya Aghaeihajiagha and China's Zheng Si Wei.

    The new Athletes' Commission elects the Chair of the Athletes' Commission. That individual will become a BWF Council Member after the vetting process required under the BWF constitution.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 5:10 PM IST
