UAE: Two killed in major accident in Dubai; two injured

Two men died in a major car crash on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Dubai on Friday morning.

Dubai: In a major traffic accident on Friday morning, two men died and two others were severely injured, said the Dubai Police. The accident took place on the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

“The collision involved a pickup and a truck that did not maintain a safe distance between them,” Khaleej Times quoted Brig Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Department of Traffic at the Dubai Police.

He continued by saying that they learned about the incident on the highway leading to Abu Dhabi at around 5 a.m.

“Preliminary information indicated that the accident happened due to the pickup driver's failure to maintain a safe distance from the preceding vehicles. This led to a rear-end collision with the truck, resulting in the death of two individuals and causing severe injuries to two others who were promptly transported to the hospital for immediate medical treatment," Brig Bin Suwaidan said.

“Emergency teams, first responders, and traffic police patrols were immediately dispatched to the accident site to provide first aid and emergency medical service," he added.

The Dubai Police has regularly encouraged drivers to obey the speed limits and maintain a safe following distance. They emphasised the importance of continually adhering to traffic laws and regulations to preserve the lives of road users and property, and they also issued warnings against inappropriate overtaking, abrupt swerving, and inattentive driving.

