Dubai's Emirates reveals new in-flight Kerala's Onam menu; Check details HERE

The Onam harvest festival in Kerala will be celebrated by Emirates, Dubai's airline. The airline announced in a statement on Monday that passengers would also have access to a large selection of Malayalam films while on the flight. The gesture is a part of the airline's dedication to embracing various cultures by participating in international celebrations and sharing these experiences with passengers.

The Onam sadhya will be available on Emirates flights between Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai from August 20 to August 31, 2023. Emirates will offer specially crafted menus for Onam to passengers on its 14 times weekly flights to Kochi and its 7 times weekly flights to Thiruvananthapuram.

Sharkara upperi, a sweet banana toasted in jaggery, kaya varuthathu, crunchy banana chips, and kondattam mulaku, fried dry chilies dipped in yoghurt, are all on the menu.

A selection of traditional Onam dips, such as kaalan made from coconut and fresh yoghurt, cucumber pachadi, a garnished salad, and puli inji, a sweet and sour ginger-based chutney, complement these appetisers.

Additionally, pappadam and mango pickle made in the style of Kerala will be served to First Class and Business Class passengers. Emirates flights to Kerala will serve all meals on banana leaves.

Now let's have a look at the main course:

Avial, chemba rice, and cabbage- carrot thoran will be served alongside the spiced chicken dish Alleppey kozhi (chicken) curry.

Among the vegetarian options is the traditional sadhya, which comes with matta rice, carrot-pea thoran, and sambar and kootu.

The menu also offers steamed rice, carrot-pea thoran, and vegetable kootu alongside spicy chicken sukha, pan-fried chicken with coconut and spices.

Mutton sukha with chemba rice, erissery, and bean thoran are available for mutton consumers. A different option is the mutton pepper fry for First Class travellers.

Passengers can choose from two dessert options: palada pradhaman, a creamy rice pudding topped with roasted pistachios, raisins and cashew nuts, and parippu payasam, a sweet lentil pudding with roasted coconut flakes.

