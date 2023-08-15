Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dubai's Emirates reveals new in-flight Kerala's Onam menu; Check details HERE

    The Emirates also announced in a statement on Monday (Aug 14) that passengers would also have access to a large selection of Malayalam films while on the flight. The Onam will be celebrated on August 29 this year.

    Dubai's Emirates reveals new in-flight Kerala's Onam menu; Check details HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 9:46 AM IST

    The Onam harvest festival in Kerala will be celebrated by Emirates, Dubai's airline. The airline announced in a statement on Monday that passengers would also have access to a large selection of Malayalam films while on the flight. The gesture is a part of the airline's dedication to embracing various cultures by participating in international celebrations and sharing these experiences with passengers.

    The Onam sadhya will be available on Emirates flights between Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai from August 20 to August 31, 2023. Emirates will offer specially crafted menus for Onam to passengers on its 14 times weekly flights to Kochi and its 7 times weekly flights to Thiruvananthapuram.

    Sharkara upperi, a sweet banana toasted in jaggery, kaya varuthathu, crunchy banana chips, and kondattam mulaku, fried dry chilies dipped in yoghurt, are all on the menu.

    A selection of traditional Onam dips, such as kaalan made from coconut and fresh yoghurt, cucumber pachadi, a garnished salad, and puli inji, a sweet and sour ginger-based chutney, complement these appetisers.

    Additionally, pappadam and mango pickle made in the style of Kerala will be served to First Class and Business Class passengers. Emirates flights to Kerala will serve all meals on banana leaves.
    Now let's have a look at the main course: 
    Avial, chemba rice, and cabbage- carrot thoran will be served alongside the spiced chicken dish Alleppey kozhi (chicken) curry. 
    Among the vegetarian options is the traditional sadhya, which comes with matta rice, carrot-pea thoran, and sambar and kootu.
    The menu also offers steamed rice, carrot-pea thoran, and vegetable kootu alongside spicy chicken sukha, pan-fried chicken with coconut and spices.
    Mutton sukha with chemba rice, erissery, and bean thoran are available for mutton consumers. A different option is the mutton pepper fry for First Class travellers.
    Passengers can choose from two dessert options: palada pradhaman, a creamy rice pudding topped with roasted pistachios, raisins and cashew nuts, and parippu payasam, a sweet lentil pudding with roasted coconut flakes.
     

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 9:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE: Two killed in major accident in Dubai; two injured anr

    UAE: Two killed in major accident in Dubai; two injured

    UAE: Private schools in Dubai to reopen 2023-24 academic year on Aug 28 anr

    UAE: Private schools in Dubai to reopen 2023-24 academic year on THIS date

    Saudi Arabia extends e-visa eligibility to citizens of 8 more countries anr

    Saudi Arabia extends e-visa eligibility to citizens of 8 more countries; Check

    Saudi Arabia to enforce USB-C as standard smartphone charger by 2025 anr

    Saudi Arabia to enforce USB-C as standard smartphone charger by 2025

    Airfares drop by 30 percent in UAE; Read anr

    Airfares drop by 30 percent in UAE; Read

    Recent Stories

    Vishwakarma scheme to launch soon': PM Modi announces during Independence Day speech AJR

    'Vishwakarma scheme to launch soon': PM Modi announces during Independence Day speech

    Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle pays special tribute to India

    Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle pays special tribute to India

    Only peace can bring solution to the issue: PM Modi assures Manipur from Red Fort

    Only peace can bring solution to the issue: PM Modi assures Manipur from Red Fort

    Kerala news live 15 August 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: 'Let's uphold our nation's secular and democratic ideals...': CM Pinarayi Vijayan on I-Day

    Independence Day 2023 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 77th Independence Day August 15 Celebration; key highlights AJR

    Independence Day 2023: 'Nation speaks for perform, reform and transform,' says PM Modi; see key highlights

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon