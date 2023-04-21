Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Abu Dhabi cautions residents to avoid buying food items from unauthorized sellers during Eid

    The establishments' adherence to food health and safety standards will be monitored by additional field inspections.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    Abu Dhabi: Residents have been cautioned by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) not to buy food items from unauthorized sellers.
    Prior to Eid Al Fitr, the authorities conducted a thorough examination of food establishments, paying particular attention to bakeries, confectionery stores, companies that make chocolate and sweets, and popular restaurants spread throughout Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

    Adafsa stated that they wanted to make sure the food produced and sold in these locations was safe to eat, particularly because these stores typically experience a spike in business around Eid.

    The establishments' adherence to food health and safety standards will be monitored by additional field inspections.

    During these visits, inspectors keep an eye out for any improper procedures and make sure that the best practices are followed during the preparation, manufacturing, storage, display, and shipping phases.

    Gulf countries such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Saudi Arabia are celebrating Eid today whereas Oman will celebrate on Saturday. After meeting on Thursday evening to sight the crescent moon in accordance with Islamic tradition, a commission from the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs of Oman came to this decision.

    Gulf News said Oman, along with Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Brunei, Japan, Thailand and the Philippines, will celebrate Eid on Saturday.

    According to the Islamic calendar, Eid Al Fitr signals the conclusion of the fasting month and the start of Shawwal, the tenth month. The holiday is celebrated throughout the UAE with city-wide activities and spectacular fireworks displays.

