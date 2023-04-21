Train services rescheduled for 3 days owing to PM Modi's visit and Vande Bharat's flag off

The train services beginning and ending at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station have been altered for three days.

Thiruvananthapuram: The train services beginning and ending at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station have been altered for three days, from April 23 to 25, in order to accommodate the launch of Vande Bharat Express in Kerala.

The coming Sunday and Monday (April 23 and 24), the Malabar Express and Chennai Mail will depart from Kochuveli. The Malabar Express and Chennai Mail will leave at 6.45 pm and 3.05 pm, respectively. The return train won't arrive at Trivandrum Central. Both the Sabari Express, which arrives on the 23rd, and the Amrita Express, which arrives from Madurai on the 24th, will arrive in Kochuveli.

On April 24 and 25, the Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram Express will depart from Kazhakoottam. The Nagercoil- Kochuveli Express will run on April 24 and 25 until Nemom. The journey back will begin in Neyyattinkara.

Changes in train services from April 23 to 25:

April 23 and 24- Mangalore Thiruvananthapuram Malabar Express will run only till Kochuveli

April 23 and 24- Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram train till Kochuveli

April 24 - Madurai-Thiruvananthapuram Amritha Express till Kochuveli

April 23- Sabari Express will also run only till Kochuveli

April 23 and 24- Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram Express will ply till Kazhakootam

April 24 and 25- Nagercoil-Kochuveli till Nemom only

Vande Bharat Express will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25. The train will operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod within 7 hours.

PM Modi will reach in Kochi, Ernakulam on April 24 to participate in the 'Yuvam-2023' event, a dialogue program with the youths, organized by the 'Vibrant Youth For Modifying Kerala'. Newly-joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Antony will also attend the event with the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will also flag off South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kerala's Kochi on April 25 for the first route of the Water Metro between High Court Junction and Vypin.

