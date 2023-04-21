Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Train services rescheduled for 3 days owing to PM Modi's visit and Vande Bharat's flag off

    The train services beginning and ending at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station have been altered for three days.

    Train services rescheduled for 3 days owing to PM Modi's visit and Vande Bharat's flag off
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 3:34 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The train services beginning and ending at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station have been altered for three days, from April 23 to 25, in order to accommodate the launch of Vande Bharat Express in Kerala.

    The coming Sunday and Monday (April 23 and 24), the Malabar Express and Chennai Mail will depart from Kochuveli. The Malabar Express and Chennai Mail will leave at 6.45 pm and 3.05 pm, respectively. The return train won't arrive at Trivandrum Central. Both the Sabari Express, which arrives on the 23rd, and the Amrita Express, which arrives from Madurai on the 24th, will arrive in Kochuveli.

    Also read: 2002 Godhra train burning case: Supreme Court grants bail to 8 life convicts

    On April 24 and 25, the Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram Express will depart from Kazhakoottam. The Nagercoil- Kochuveli Express will run on April 24 and 25 until Nemom. The journey back will begin in Neyyattinkara.

    Changes in train services from April 23 to 25:
    April 23 and 24- Mangalore Thiruvananthapuram Malabar Express will run only till Kochuveli

    April 23 and 24- Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram train till Kochuveli

    April 24 - Madurai-Thiruvananthapuram Amritha Express till Kochuveli

    April 23- Sabari Express will also run only till Kochuveli

    April 23 and 24- Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram Express will ply till Kazhakootam

    April 24 and 25- Nagercoil-Kochuveli till Nemom only

    Vande Bharat Express will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25. The train will operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod within 7 hours. 

    PM Modi will reach in Kochi, Ernakulam on April 24  to participate in the 'Yuvam-2023' event, a dialogue program with the youths, organized by the 'Vibrant Youth For Modifying Kerala'. Newly-joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Antony will also attend the event with the Prime Minister. 

    PM Modi will also flag off South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kerala's Kochi on April 25 for the first route of the Water Metro between High Court Junction and Vypin.

    Also read: Water Census report: West Bengal tops list with most reservoirs; Kerala ranks 12

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 3:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2002 Godhra train burning case: Supreme Court grants bail to 8 life convicts AJR

    2002 Godhra train burning case: Supreme Court grants bail to 8 life convicts

    Water Census report: Bengal tops list with most reservoirs; Kerala ranks 12 anr

    Water Census report: West Bengal tops list with most reservoirs; Kerala ranks 12

    Karnataka Election 2023: It's DK Shivakumar vs BJP's R Ashoka as EC accepts Congress leader's nomination AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: It's DK Shivakumar vs BJP's R Ashoka as EC accepts Congress leader's nomination

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    PM Modi to chair high-level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan; check details AJR

    PM Modi chairs high-level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan; check details

    Recent Stories

    Urvashi Rautela's latest post makes fans curious, they ask 'Is it for Rishabh Pant?'

    Urvashi Rautela’s latest post makes fans curious, they ask 'Is it for Rishabh Pant?’

    2002 Godhra train burning case: Supreme Court grants bail to 8 life convicts AJR

    2002 Godhra train burning case: Supreme Court grants bail to 8 life convicts

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 7 reasons why you should not watch Salman Khan's latest EID film vma

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 7 reasons why you should not watch Salman Khan's latest EID film

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stakovic wedding trailer out; wait for the surprise ending (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stakovic wedding trailer out; wait for the surprise ending (WATCH)

    Twitter removes Blue Verified Badge: Amitabh Bachchan to Prakash Raj and more react to Elon Musk's decision RBA

    Twitter removes Blue Verified Badge: Amitabh Bachchan to Prakash Raj and more react to Elon Musk's decision

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon