At least 30 people were killed and over 110 others injured after Israeli tanks opened fire near a humanitarian aid distribution site in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, according to medics and local residents.

Palestinians had gathered to get aid

The attack by Israel took place west of Rafah, near a centre where thousands of Palestinians had gathered in hopes of receiving aid. Witnesses told the BBC that tanks approached the area and suddenly opened fire, causing panic and heavy casualties.

The injured were taken to a hospital in nearby Khan Younis, one of the few functioning medical facilities left in the Gaza Strip. Doctors at the Red Cross hospital in Rafah confirmed the casualty figures, warning that the number of deaths could rise as many of the wounded are in critical condition.

There has been no official response from the Israeli military about the reported incident so far.

The strike comes as the United States and other international players continue efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Talks had earlier resulted in a two-month ceasefire, which collapsed on March 18 after Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza.

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza following the 7 October 2023 attacks by Hamas fighters, who crossed the border and killed about 1,200 people in Israel and took over 250 hostages. In response, Israel imposed a full blockade on Gaza and began a large-scale military campaign targeting Hamas.

Death toll since Israel-Gaza war began

According to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, over 54,000 people have been killed in the territory since the war began.

International criticism has intensified over the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, particularly in Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of displaced people are struggling to access food, clean water, and medical care.

The latest attack has sparked fresh outrage among aid organisations and human rights groups, who have repeatedly warned that civilians in Gaza are bearing the brunt of the ongoing conflict.

As the situation continues to worsen, calls for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza have grown louder from across the world.