An Israeli airstrike on Gaza killed 14 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as the IDF announced an expanded ground offensive. The military move follows orders from top Israeli officials to intensify operations against Hamas.

At least 14 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, local hospitals reported. The attack comes amid an intensifying military offensive, as Israeli forces expand operations across the besieged territory.

According to the Associated Press, the deadly strike hit a residential area, adding to the rising civilian toll in the ongoing conflict. Medical officials in Gaza confirmed that women and children made up the majority of the casualties, although full identification of victims is still underway.

The strike followed a public statement by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who said he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to press forward with operations in Gaza “against all targets, regardless of any negotiations.”

In a post on X, Katz added: “I have instructed the IDF to continue forward in Gaza against all targets, regardless of any negotiations, and to use every means necessary to protect IDF soldiers and to eliminate and crush the Hamas murderers.”

Ground offensive widens The IDF also announced that Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has ordered the expansion of the ground assault into new areas of the Gaza Strip. The decision came after a high-level security assessment in southern Gaza with senior commanders, including Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor (Southern Command), Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar (Air Force), and COGAT head Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian.

The latest military escalation follows months of intense fighting, with ceasefire talks repeatedly stalling. More than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October, according to health authorities in Gaza, while Israeli officials say over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the initial Hamas-led attacks that triggered the conflict.

Civilian toll continues to mount Sunday’s strike is part of a pattern of air raids and ground assaults that have increasingly struck residential neighborhoods, displacing thousands and overwhelming Gaza’s already collapsing health infrastructure. Humanitarian agencies continue to warn of famine, disease, and lack of medical supplies as the conflict rages on.

International calls for restraint have so far failed to produce a lasting truce, and the latest statements from Israeli leadership indicate that military action will continue with greater intensity in the coming days.