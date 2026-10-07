The VanEck Semiconductor ETF is on-track to end its worst week on record.

The ‘Big Short’ investor sold half of his Nvidia and VanEck Semiconductor ETF puts at a profit.

The trades come as Nvidia is set to drop for the seventh consecutive trading session.

Burry bought an additional 20% in MercadoLibre (MELI) and highlighted “absolute relative strength” in a few healthcare stocks.

The ‘Big Short’ famed investor Michael Burry locked in profits on half of his bearish bets against Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and an ETF that tracks the semiconductor sector on Friday, capitalizing on a steep technology sell-off this week while maintaining a long-term bearish bet on the Nasdaq 100.

In a Friday update to subscribers of his ‘Cassandra Unchained’ Substack, Burry said he sold 50% of his put options on both Nvidia and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), locking in what he described as substantial gains while keeping the remaining half open. Put options gain value when the underlying shares decline.

Burry also pared back bullish exposure elsewhere, selling roughly one-third of his call options on animal health company Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) to secure profits. At the same time, he left his bearish April 2027 put options on the Nasdaq 100 completely untouched, signaling continued caution toward large-cap technology valuations.

Meanwhile, Burry boosted his stake in Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) by 20% and highlighted “absolute relative strength” in a few healthcare stocks like Molina Healthcare (MOH) and HCA Healthcare (HCA), as well as Photoshop maker Adobe (ADBE) and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM).

NVDA Stock Set For Worst Week Since 2018

Burry’s profit-taking coincided with a punishing week for Nvidia shares, which extended a seven-session losing streak on Friday. The chipmaker’s stock was also on track to record its worst weekly performance since November 2018. The stock has been in constant turmoil ever since former CEO Jensen Huang accepted his romantic involvement with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang.

A strong quarterly earnings print and a rosy outlook did little to prop up the share price of the chipmaker, which currently sits at the very top of the entire AI infrastructure buildout. Earlier this week, Nvidia reported that revenue more than doubled year-over-year to a record $115.8 billion, while net profit surged 109% to $64.9 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts. Interim CEO Colette Kress also guided fourth-quarter revenue to $130 billion and raised the company's fiscal 2028 revenue growth outlook to 75%.

Meanwhile, two House Democrats reportedly opened an inquiry into whether Nvidia sought to influence the Commerce Department’s investigation of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud company suspected of illegally diverting advanced chips to China.

Furthermore, Congressional summonses to Nvidia executives have also dampened sentiment. Representative Brett Guthrie, chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, sent a letter to Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress earlier this week requesting company officials appear before the panel no later than December. 2.

Chipmakers And Tech Stocks Tumble

Nvidia's slump rippled across wider technology and semiconductor stocks throughout the week, dragging major indexes sharply lower as investors questioned whether massive corporate spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure will deliver adequate returns.

The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, was down nearly 9% on the week. Rival U.S. chipmakers suffered even steeper Friday drops, with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) plunging more than 11% and memory chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) sliding over 13% amid broader valuation and supply chain concerns.

NVDA, SMH Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment around Nvidia on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone with ‘extremely high’ message volumes and was in ‘bearish’ territory towards the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH).

NVDA stock has lost about 28% year-to-date, while the SMH added around 13% during the same period.

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