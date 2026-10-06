In the OPUS-1 study, Vaxcyte’s VAX-31 matched or beat immune responses from Pfizer’s Prevnar 20 and Merck’s Capvaxive on most strains those vaccines cover.

CEO Grant Pickering called the data a new benchmark for the class and the clinical cornerstone of a planned biologics license application.

VAXCYTE has no FDA-approved drugs or vaccines.

Jefferies analyst Roger Song described the results as stellar, exceeding management’s expectations and reaching a blue-sky scenario that supports approval.

Shares of Vaxcyte (PCVX) surged more than 60% on Monday after the company reported that its experimental 31-strain pneumococcal vaccine met the main goals of a pivotal late-stage trial in adults, putting the biotech on a clearer path toward challenging Pfizer and Merck in a multibillion-dollar market.

The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of $90.75 before paring back some gains; it was up 29% at the time of writing. However, it is still on track for its best day since September 2024, if the gains hold.

PCVX’s Trial Clears Key Hurdles

In the OPUS-1 study, Vaxcyte’s VAX-31 matched or beat immune responses from Pfizer’s Prevnar 20 and Merck’s Capvaxive on most strains those vaccines cover, while showing stronger responses against three strains found only in VAX-31 and a related strain. The randomized trial enrolled more than 4,000 healthy U.S. adults, most of them 50 and older, and measured antibody activity one month after a single dose.

VAX-31 met all of its primary immunogenicity targets in adults 50 and older. It also bridged successfully to younger adults ages 18 to 49. Side effects were mostly mild to moderate and similar to those seen with the two approved shots; investigators reported no serious adverse events linked to the vaccines and no dropouts for safety reasons.

Against Prevnar 20, VAX-31 matched the immune response on all 20 shared strains. Against Capvaxive, it matched on 17 of 19. The two misses, strains 3 and 12F, fell short of the study’s stricter test but cleared an older bar used in past vaccine reviews. The main analysis still counted as a success because the trial only required VAX-31 to match one of the two approved shots on each shared strain.

Why The Result Matters For Vaxcyte

Pneumococcal bacteria cause pneumonia, meningitis, and bloodstream infections, leading to roughly 225,000 adult hospitalizations a year in the U.S. Existing adult vaccines force a trade-off in strain coverage. Vaxcyte says VAX-31 could protect against about 95% of invasive disease in adults 50 and older and add incremental coverage of 13% to 36% of invasive cases and 19% to 31% of pneumococcal pneumonia versus current options.

Chief Executive Grant Pickering called the data a new benchmark for the class and the clinical cornerstone of a planned biologics license application. The company expects results from two additional adult late-stage trials in the first half of 2027 and aims to file for adult approval in the first half of 2028. Infant data are also due by mid-2027.

The company has no FDA-approved drugs or vaccines.

Analysts Call It A Best-Case Outcome

Jefferies analyst Roger Song described the results as stellar, exceeding management’s expectations and reaching a blue-sky scenario that supports approval and positions VAX-31 to capture the lion’s share of a growing adult pneumococcal market he sizes at $3 billion to more than $6 billion. Jefferies rates the shares ‘Buy’ with a $146 target.

Mizuho called the data very clean and near a best-case scenario, arguing it will be difficult to dispute best-in-class potential in an $8 billion and expanding market. The firm sees the stock trading in a $90 to $100 range and maintains a ‘Buy’ rating with a $163 target.

Guggenheim raised its target to $125 from $116, kept a ‘Buy’ rating, and continues to list Vaxcyte as a top pick, saying the readout was a major win against investor expectations, delivered its best-case scenario, and sets up clear commercial leadership.

How Did PCVX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PCVX stock rose from neutral to extremely bullish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from high to extremely high levels.

The stock has gained 58% year-to-date.

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