OpenAI introduced visual advertising formats and third-party measurement integrations across ChatGPT, aiming to help brands reach its 1.2 billion weekly users.

OpenAI is introducing image-based ad formats inside ChatGPT during image-generation workflows, distinct from generated results and fully labeled.

Integrations with measurement and attribution firms include LiveRamp, AppsFlyer, Triple Whale, and DoubleVerify.

Automated guardrails, brand-level "Negative Phrases," and independent verification pilots with DoubleVerify and IAS aim to keep ad placements away from sensitive or unsuitable user conversations.

OpenAI announced Monday that it is expanding its advertising capabilities on ChatGPT, introducing new visual ad formats alongside an expanded ecosystem of measurement and brand safety tools.

The developments mark a significant step in the artificial intelligence company’s efforts to monetize its global user base, which now reaches 1.2 billion people each week.

According to OpenAI, the new visual ad format is designed to help users discover products and services through imagery showing product use, inspiration, and distinctive features. Testing for the visual ad layout will begin later this month for select advertisers in the United States, appearing alongside ChatGPT's image generation feature.

OpenAI emphasized that advertising content will carry clear labels, remain strictly separated from AI-generated outputs, and have no influence over the conversational responses generated by ChatGPT.

Expanded Partnerships

To give marketers clearer insight into campaign performance, OpenAI is rolling out integrations with several third-party data and attribution providers.

Businesses will be able to pipe conversion metrics into ChatGPT Ads using data platforms such as Hightouch, Tealium, and LiveRamp. In addition, mobile and web attribution firms—including AppsFlyer, Triple Whale, Adjust, and Branch—are providing click attribution and API integrations.

OpenAI is also collaborating with analytics partners such as Haus, Measured, and WorkMagic to pilot geo-based incrementality tests. Early trials cited by OpenAI showed lower acquisition costs for brands like WeightWatchers, along with high rates of net-new customer acquisition for brands using the platform.

Brand Safety Pilots

To address brand safety concerns inherent to conversational AI environments, OpenAI outlined contextual placement controls designed to prevent ads from showing up in sensitive or emotionally vulnerable user prompts. Qualifying advertisers will also gain access to a "Negative Phrases" tool to restrict ad appearances around specific terms.

Company executives noted that expanding the advertising framework supports OpenAI's broader objective of keeping its base AI services accessible to a wide audience beyond paid subscription tiers.

Retail sentiment on OpenAI was ‘bullish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

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