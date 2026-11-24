Morgan Stanley raised its target to $108 from $107 and said Zoom's Online business returned to contraction.

Zoom beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates.

Bank of America said Zoom's results strengthened confidence in its long-term growth trajectory but lowered its valuation due to peer multiple compression.

Wells Fargo wants stronger AI monetization to support Zoom's long-term growth.

Zoom Communications (ZM) shares dipped in early morning trade on Tuesday after Wall Street lowered its price targets following the company’s third quarter results.

Baird, Bank of America (BofA) and Wells Fargo cut their price targets on Zoom, while Morgan Stanley raised its target by just $1, according to TheFly.

ZM stock fell around 1.7% in pre-market trade and was among the top trending ticks on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Baird, BofA Lower Price Targets On ZM Stock

Baird lowered its price target on Zoom to $100 from $115 but maintained its ‘Outperform’ rating. The firm updated its model following what it described as solid third-quarter (Q3) results and guidance, supported by improving enterprise performance.

Meanwhile, BofA cut its price target to $115 from $130 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. Analyst Matt Bullock said Zoom delivered "strong" Q3 results, boosting his confidence in the company's ability to achieve 6% to 8% revenue growth by fiscal 2030.

He also noted that Zoom raised its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance by the amount of the Q3 beat, which implies broadly unchanged growth guidance for Q4. BofA said the lower target is based primarily on peer multiple compression, meaning that the valuations for comparable companies have fallen.

Wells Fargo Wants Stronger AI Monetization

Wells Fargo analyst Ryan MacWilliams lowered his price target on Zoom to $90 from $105 and maintained an ‘Equal’ Weight rating.

The firm said it was encouraged by Zoom's continued execution on its enterprise strategy but wants to see stronger monetization of its artificial intelligence offerings to support the company's longer-term growth.

Morgan Stanley Raises Target, Flags Online Contraction

Morgan Stanley raised its target on Zoom to $108 from $107 and reiterated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating.

The firm said Q3 results showed "encouraging progress" in enterprise growth, net expansion and AI adoption. However, Zoom's Online business returned to contraction, highlighting uneven growth across its customer segments.

Morgan Stanley also said its fiscal 2028 estimates point to limited near-term acceleration toward management's fiscal 2030 growth targets.

Zoom Q3 Earnings Recap

Zoom’s reported earnings of $1.59 per share in Q3, beating analyst estimates of $1.49, according to Koyfin data. Revenue came in at $1.29 billion, higher than the $1.28 billion forecast.

Zoom expects fourth-quarter revenue of $1.293 billion to $1.298 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.55 to $1.57 per share.

For fiscal 2027, the company forecast revenue of $5.100 billion to $5.105 billion and adjusted earnings of $6.24 to $6.25 per share. Zoom also expects annual free cash flow of $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion.

How Is Retail Feeling About ZM Stock?

Retail sentiment around Zoom on Stocktwits trended in the ‘bullish’ zone over the past day, while chatter rose to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels. Platform data showed message volume increased by over 1,000% in the last 24 hours.

ZM stock retail sentiment on November 24 as of 7:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

ZM stock has gained over 3% year-to-date.

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