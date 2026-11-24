CEO Mike Creedon said traffic growth helped comparable sales exceed the high end of the company's expectations.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $5.1 billion, up 6.9% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $1.16 beat analysts' estimate of $0.92.

Dollar Tree raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to between $8.05 and $8.25, including an estimated $0.65 benefit from the net impact of tariff refunds and related reinvestments.

The retailer also plans to open approximately 400 stores and close 75 locations during fiscal 2026.

Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) rallied in premarket trading on Tuesday, on track to hit over two-year highs, after the discount retailer reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 results that beat analyst estimates and raised its full-year earnings outlook.

"Our broader assortment, better stores and stronger customer engagement give shoppers more reasons to choose Dollar Tree and come back more often," CEO Mike Creedon said, highlighting the company's efforts to improve the customer experience.

The company reported revenue of $5.1 billion, up 6.9% year over year, beating analysts' estimate of $5.04 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.16, compared with expectations of $0.92.

DLTR shares traded 8.6% higher at the time of writing, on track to hit levels last traded in March 2024.

Stronger Customer Traffic Supports Sales Growth, While Margins Remain Under Pressure

Comparable store net sales increased 4.6%, comprising a 3.8% increase in customer traffic and a 0.8% rise in average ticket. CEO Creedon said traffic growth helped comparable sales exceed the high end of the company's expectations.

During the quarter, Dollar Tree opened 84 new stores and converted or added approximately 800 locations to its multi-price format, bringing the total to approximately 7,400 stores.

However, the company said that its operating income declined 10.1% year over year to $309 million, while operating income margin contracted 110 basis points to 6.1%. Adjusted operating income margin fell 120 basis points, including a 195-basis-point impact from the net cost of tariff refund reinvestments.

Adjusted EPS also declined 4.1% year over year to $1.16, despite beating analyst estimates.

DLTR Raises Its Fiscal 2026 Earnings Outlook

Dollar Tree raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to between $8.05 and $8.25, including an estimated $0.65 benefit from the net impact of tariff refunds and related reinvestments.

The company expects fourth-quarter comparable store net sales growth of 3% to 4% and adjusted EPS of $2.46 to $2.66. The quarterly earnings forecast includes an estimated $0.25 cost from tariff refund reinvestments.

For the full fiscal year, Dollar Tree expects net sales of $20.6 billion to $20.7 billion, based on comparable store net sales growth of 3.5% to 4%. The retailer also plans to open approximately 400 stores and close 75 locations.

Retail Remains ‘Bullish’ On DLTR

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock remained ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

DLTR shares have gained about 13% year-to-date.

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