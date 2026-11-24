The Pentagon plans to purchase ‘millions of drones’ over the coming years, but domestic drone manufacturers lack the production capacity to meet the anticipated demand, WSJ reported.

Under a proposed deal, auto companies would reportedly supply parts to drone companies.

The report said automotive executives have given mixed responses to the Trump administration’s proposals.

On Monday, Ford announced a minority investment in U.S. space systems contractor Revolution Space.

The Pentagon is reportedly in talks with General Motors (GM) and Ford Motor (F), among other manufacturers, to ramp up drone production, aiming to leverage the automotive industry’s manufacturing capabilities to address shortages of unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to a Wall Street Journal report on Tuesday, a potential agreement would see automakers supply components to existing drone manufacturers. U.S. defense officials have also held discussions with Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International (MGA).

At the time of writing, F shares were up 0.6%, GM gained 0.5% higher, while MGA edged up 0.1%.

Why The Pentagon Is Turning To Auto Companies

The Pentagon plans to purchase “millions of drones” over the coming years. However, many domestic drone manufacturers lack the production capacity and manufacturing experience to meet the anticipated demand. Automakers, with their established supply chains and manufacturing and assembly capabilities, could help address that shortfall.

However, the report said automotive executives have given mixed responses to the Trump administration’s proposals, citing concerns over profitability. Low margins, particularly on smaller, expendable drones, could leave automakers incurring losses.

Ford, GM and Magna had not responded to Stocktwits’ requests for comment at the time of publication.

Ford, GM Look Beyond Automotive Business

Automakers have historically produced products akin to their commercial lineup for the military and have steered clear of weapons manufacturing.

In July, Ford, GM Defense and BC Customs were awarded contracts initially valued at $3.33 million each to develop prototype vehicles for the U.S. Army’s Infantry Squad Vehicle-Heavy program. Last week, the Financial Times reported that GM is looking to double its defense revenue to more than $2 billion over the next few years.

On Monday, Ford announced a minority investment in U.S. space systems contractor Revolution Space. Ford plans to use its manufacturing expertise to help scale spacecraft production and capture opportunities in the $600 billion global space economy.

Retail’s Take On F, GM And MGA

Retail sentiment surrounding F on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while sentiment was ‘bearish’ for GM and ‘neutral’ for MGA.

MGA is the biggest gainer in the cohort so far this year, with shares rising 12.4%. GM stock has edged 0.6% higher while F has declined more than 12%.

Also read: Humana Will Exceed Its FY2028 Earnings Target, Says Keybanc – Sees Nearly 30% Upside In HUM Stock

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