CEO Dario Amodei and President Daniela Amodei each sold around $280.4 million worth of shares at the IPO price as part of the offering, regulatory filings showed.

Canaccord said Anthropic is building one of the most important enterprise technology franchises of the AI era.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Anthropic with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $150 price target.

Wedbush initiated coverage with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $120 price target, calling Anthropic a leader in frontier AI models.

Anthropic (ANT) shares fell below their $83 initial public offering (IPO) price in Tuesday's premarket session, extending a sharp reversal just days after the Claude developer completed the largest IPO on record.

ANT stock dropped more than 6% to around $82, putting it nearly 29% below its debut-day high of $115.10.



Anthropic joins other major tech IPOs that fell below their offer prices. SpaceX (SPCX) took about a month, while Facebook, now Meta (META), slipped below its IPO price on its second trading day in 2012.

Anthropic's Record IPO Rally Unravels

Anthropic began trading on the Nasdaq on November 19 at $111.50, a 34% premium to its $83 offering price. The shares briefly pushed the company's fully diluted valuation above $2 trillion before closing their first session at $97.17.

The stock fell to $87.64 at Monday's close, just 5.6% above its IPO price, even as the broader AI sector rebounded after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO.

Meanwhile, regulatory filings on Monday showed that CEO Dario Amodei and President Daniela Amodei each sold approximately $280.4 million worth of shares at the IPO price as part of the offering.

Canaccord Sees Opportunity Beyond Software Spending

Despite the stock's recent decline, Canaccord initiated coverage of Anthropic with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $135 price target, implying a nearly 65% upside from Tuesday's $82 premarket level.

The firm said Anthropic is building one of the most important enterprise technology franchises of the AI era, according to the note cited by TheFly. Canaccord said it is “increasingly convinced” that AI's potential market extends considerably beyond traditional software spending.

As AI evolves from helping employees perform tasks to completing the work itself, the firm expects the addressable market to expand into labor and broader operating budgets. Canaccord also considers Anthropic one of the industry's established leaders.

Oppenheimer also initiated coverage of Anthropic with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $150 price target, citing its leadership in frontier AI models, rising enterprise adoption and improving compute efficiency. The firm sees a “substantial runway” within a $5.3 trillion commercial opportunity by 2030, forecasting $275.1 billion in revenue and operating margins above 20% in 2028.

Wedbush Sees Anthropic Benefiting From AI Buildout

Wedbush initiated coverage of Anthropic (ANT) with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $120 price target, calling the company a leader in frontier AI models, particularly in the enterprise market, per TheFly.

The firm sees opportunities for Anthropic to capitalize on growing demand for computing infrastructure, customer expansion, and new revenue sources. Despite concerns over competition and rising compute costs, Wedbush expects Anthropic to maintain its leadership position as AI adoption expands.

The firm said there is little doubt that the AI ecosystem will continue developing, describing the shift as “the genie is out of the bottle,” and sees Anthropic addressing a uniquely large market opportunity.

What Retail Thinks About ANT stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around ANT stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ user message volume.

ANT stock retail sentiment on November 24, as of 07:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

A user described Anthropic as an “exceptional company” but said its “trillion-dollar valuation was difficult to justify”, citing competition from Google, OpenAI and Meta, heavy infrastructure spending and higher interest rates. The user estimated a fair value of $15.72 per share based on projected 2028 earnings, adding, “Bullish on AI.

See Also: META Stock Is Down 24% From Peak: JPMorgan Sees ‘Attractive Buying Opportunity’ — But 2027 Spending, Capex Remain An Overhang

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