ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), on Tuesday, confirmed that its board of directors was conducting a strategic review after receiving a preliminary, non-binding proposal to acquire all outstanding shares from CEO and President Eli Glickman and Rami Ungar.

The board said that it promptly began evaluating the offer and retained Evercore as financial advisor.

ZIM stock surged over 16% in premarket and is among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits.

The review, underway for several months, is evaluating a range of strategic options, including a potential sale of the company, capital allocation strategies, and other initiatives to improve shareholders’ value.

The company said it has attracted interest from several potential buyers, including strategic investors, but emphasized that there is no guarantee the process will lead to a transaction. The board added that no further updates will be provided unless a deal is finalized or the review is completed.

Year-to-date, the stock has declined more than 21%.

