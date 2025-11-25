The company said that these actions, along with additional merger and integration costs, are expected to result in future pre-tax charges of $500 million to $750 million.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) said on Tuesday that it has initiated a review of unproductive assets, which includes cleaning up inventory, closing underperforming stores, and right-sizing assets that don't align with its strategy for the Foot Locker Business.

In September, Dick’s Sporting Goods acquired Foot Locker, another U.S.-based footwear and apparel retailer, in a $2.4 billion deal.

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods were down over 8% in premarket trading.

