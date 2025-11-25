The cell therapy, Dendritic Cell Combination Therapy (DCCT), achieved complete regression of both primary and metastatic pancreatic tumors with no recurrence in humanized preclinical models.

Shares of Lunai Bioworks (LNAI) jumped 18% in the pre-market session on Tuesday after the company announced that it has secured its first letter of intent (LOI) to license its next-generation immune cell therapy.

"We are seeing accelerating validation from both researchers and industry partners," said CEO David Weinstein. He added that the early licensing activity reflects growing confidence in this platform's potential to unlock scalable treatments.

