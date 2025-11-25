Dragonfly Energy’s expanded Battle Born product portfolio includes inverter/charger series units, base series batteries, and the Battle Born mobile app V2.0.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings (DFLI), on Tuesday, announced the expansion of its Battle Born product portfolio to include inverter/charger series units, base series batteries, and the Battle Born mobile app V2.0. Battle Born are lithium-powered batteries.

DFLI stock rose 4% in premarket trading.

The new inverter/chargers feature pure sine-wave technology, power control, and inverter-assist capabilities for power management. Each device uses the proprietary Dragonfly IntelLigence technology and integrates directly with the Battle Born mobile app, providing real-time monitoring and system visibility.

Dragonfly is also introducing the Battle Born Base series batteries. These smaller-capacity lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) batteries are an alternative to traditional sealed lead-acid units, supporting portable and auxiliary power needs.

“With our new inverter/chargers, Base Series batteries, and the redesigned Battle Born app, we are strengthening the capabilities of the entire Battle Born platform. Our focus is on delivering a fully integrated power system that we believe gives customers greater control, simplicity of use, and confidence in every application,” said Denis Phares, CEO of Dragonfly Energy.

