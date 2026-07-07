CEO David Steinberg announced the company is evolving into an intelligent AI infrastructure company from core marketing.

Stenberg said in a post on X that the company is adding business intelligence as its fourth core use case, alongside customer acquisition, retention and monetization.

Zeta announced last week that it has entered into a partnership with Palantir Technologies to build an enterprise AI infrastructure.

Koyfin data shows 12 out of 14 analysts rate the stock ‘buy’ and two say ‘sell.’

Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) share price jumped 5.4% on Monday and extended gains by 2.5% after hours, after the company’s CEO said it is evolving from marketing to an AI infrastructure firm.

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“For years, we've been building what many have viewed as a marketing platform… today marks the beginning of our next chapter,” David Steinberg, CEO of Zeta said in a post on X.

“Marketing was our first application and still very important for our clients. Today, we're expanding beyond customer acquisition, retention, and monetization into a fourth use case, business intelligence. We call it the Zeta Business Intelligence (ZBI) Engine, helping organizations make better decisions with AI,” Steinberg added.

The company had recently partnered with Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to build an enterprise AI infrastructure layer for agentic marketing.

ZETA And PLTR Partnership

Earlier last week, Zeta announced a partnership with Palantir to build the enterprise AI infrastructure layer that connects operational intelligence, customer intelligence and marketing execution.

The partnership pairs two complementary platforms in a deep technical integration. Palantir Foundry brings the ontology, governance and operational infrastructure that enterprise data demands. Zeta's Data Cloud will be rearchitected on Foundry, with Athena, Zeta's AI-powered intelligence layer, turning that data into decisions and measurable outcomes at enterprise scale.

“Palantir and Zeta are using Ontology to create a next generation marketing environment, giving Zeta all the advantages of AI while protecting against many of the known dangers,” said Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. “Bringing together containerized architecture and AI in the context of marketing will transform this industry.”

ZETA Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock soared 800% from the previous session and has jumped 180% over the past month.

One user highlighted the stock has potential to go up further but will take time.

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Zeta stock has gained nearly 7% year-to-date.

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