Wall Street's biggest banks reportedly held preliminary talks to acquire a Fiserv network that could help them bypass federal debit-card fee caps.

Big banks have held early-stage talks to acquire a debit-card network owned by Fiserv.

Owning a payments network could exempt banks from federal caps on debit-card interchange fees.

Fiserv owns the STAR and Accel debit networks, key infrastructure for processing U.S. debit-card transactions.

Fiserv (FISV) share price gained 4% after-hours amid a report that several top financial institutions are looking to acquire a network owned by the firm to bypass federal caps on debit card transaction fees.

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Wall Street giants, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and PNC Financial Services Group, have engaged in early, tentative discussions to buy a proprietary debit-card processing network from financial technology company Fiserv, according to an exclusive report by The Wall Street Journal.

The move comes as banks look to replicate an edge gained by Capital One Financial following its massive $50.6-billion acquisition of Discover Financial, which granted the lender its own direct-to-merchant payment rails.

FISV Takeover Interest: An Effort To Bypass Dodd-Frank

At the center of the industry’s interest is a specific section of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act known as the Durbin Amendment. The federal rule caps the interchange fees that institutions with $10 billion or more in assets can charge merchants when a consumer swipes a debit card.

But under the current legal framework, if a bank owns the underlying network infrastructure, it is legally exempt from government-imposed fee limits.

Consumer banks in the U.S. have fiercely fought the Durbin amendment, stating that they lose billions in revenue and are forced to eliminate popular customer perks, such as debit-card reward programs.

Merchants and consumer advocacy groups have countered the claims, maintaining that lower interchange fees have directly translated to lower retail prices for the public, as per WSJ.

FISV’s Ongoing Turmoil

Fiserv shares have plummeted around 70% from its 2025 highs. This decline is attributed to several factors, including a sharp deceleration in organic growth, intensifying competition in the payment point-of-sale (PoS) sector, and executive-level instability following several CEO changes. Furthermore, the company is facing significant pressure from activist investors calling for asset divestiture.

However, Fiserv, is an important fintech middleman that owns two major transaction processing networks, STAR and Accel.

FISV Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volume, but retail chatter around the stock has surged over 1,000% from last week.

One user witnessed an increase in Clover PoS usage. Clover is a hardware and cloud-based software system used for processing payments, backed by Fiserv.

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FISV stock has dropped 23% year-to-date.

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