Rivian, on Monday, announced its intent to sell 75 million shares in a public offering.

Depending on the stock’s Monday closing price of $20.41, the base offering represents gross proceeds of about $1.5 billion.

Rivian said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

In a separate filing, the company provided preliminary consolidated revenue estimates of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion for Q2 2026.

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) dropped around 9% in after-hours trading on Monday despite the company reporting preliminary second-quarter revenue estimates above Wall Street estimates, as investors focused on the company's intent to sell 75 million shares in a public offering.

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Depending on the stock’s Monday closing price of $20.41, the base offering represents gross proceeds of about $1.5 billion.

Why Is Rivian Having A Share Offering?

Rivian said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including funding certain equity contribution requirements tied to its loan arrangement with the U.S. Department of Energy.

The equity raise comes as Rivian advances its R2 platform launch, expands manufacturing capacity in Georgia, and progresses on autonomy and commercial vehicle initiatives.

RIVN Q2 Guidance

In a separate filing, the company provided preliminary consolidated revenue estimates of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion for Q2 2026, up from $1.30 billion in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven primarily by higher vehicle volumes, partially offset by a higher mix of lower-priced commercial vans.

Rivian also estimated cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at approximately $5.3 billion as of June 30, 2026, up from $4.8 billion at the end of the first quarter, owing to investments from partners Volkswagen Group and Uber Technologies.

Full second-quarter financials are now slated for July 30.

Q2 2026 Operational Performance

Last week, Rivian reported that it delivered 12,194 vehicles in the second quarter of 2026, exceeding its own guidance range of 9,000–11,000 units. The company produced 12,613 vehicles during the period. Strong demand for R1 trucks and SUVs, continued commercial van sales, and initial customer deliveries of the new R2 SUV contributed to the beat.

The company subsequently also raised its full-year 2026 delivery guidance to 65,000–70,000 vehicles, sending shares 8% higher on Thursday.

How Did RIVN Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RIVN stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism for the upbeat revenue guidance, sending the shares rallying on Tuesday.

Another user voiced hopes for the company’s strengthened balance sheet.

A third user framed the offering as essential to the company’s plans to advance R2 SUV production.

Another, however, raised concerns about dilution.

RIVN stock has gained 2% year-to-date.

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