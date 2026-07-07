The president said the retailer agreed to broad price reductions, while Walmart separately detailed rollbacks across hundreds of products.

Trump said Walmart will reduce the price of a pound of ground beef by nearly 15% and lower prices on a range of other items at his administration's request.

Walmart confirmed broad price rollbacks across Walmart and Sam's Club, covering categories including fresh produce, beverages, toys, grills and summer apparel.

In May 2025, Trump publicly urged Walmart to absorb the cost of his tariffs instead of passing them on to consumers.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that Walmart Inc. (WMT) has agreed to lower prices on a range of products at his administration's request to mark the country’s “250th birthday.”

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WMT shares closed 1.09% lower in Monday’s regular session and slipped another 0.09% in after-hours trading at the time of writing. The retailer was also among the 10 most-trending stocks on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

WMT To Lower Prices, Trump Says

Trump said on Monday in a post on Truth Social that Walmart will lower prices on ground beef and a range of other products at his administration’s request to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary.

In the post, Trump said he had been informed that Walmart, which he described as “one of the biggest, best and smartest retailers in America,” would be “lowering prices, by a lot” to mark the occasion. He said the retailer would reduce the price of a pound of ground beef by nearly 15%, along with cuts on several other products, calling it “a huge deal” for the millions of Americans who shop at Walmart.

Trump praised Walmart for “stepping up in a big and bold way” and urged other retailers to follow its example, saying the move would help make the country “stronger and greater than ever.”

Last year, Trump publicly urged Walmart to absorb the cost of his tariffs instead of passing them on to consumers. In a May 2025 post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain. Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, 'EAT THE TARIFFS,' and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. I'll be watching, and so will your customers!!!"

WMT Details Rollbacks On Groceries, Summer Essentials

Walmart said in a press release that both Walmart and Sam’s Club, its warehouse club chain, are rolling back prices across a wide range of high-demand products, including beef, fresh produce, beverages, grills, pools, toys and summer apparel.

Walmart added that Sam’s Club is continuing to offer competitive fuel prices during the summer travel season while lowering prices on more than 250 items, including road trip snacks, grilling essentials and other seasonal favorites.

WMT Stock: What Retail Traders Feel

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for WMT was ‘bullish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘high.’

The WMT stock has lost nearly 1% so far this year.

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