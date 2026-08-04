Michigan health officials reportedly discussed the cyclospora outbreak with Yum! Brands on July 2 and sought follow-up meetings on potential interventions.

Taco Bell said it voluntarily removed potentially affected ingredients from select Michigan restaurants based on state guidance.

The chain publicly disclosed the precautionary ingredient removal on July 14, saying no link to Taco Bell, a supplier, or an ingredient had been confirmed at the time.

Federal health officials later linked the outbreak to shredded lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms, prompting a broader recall across multiple states.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM), Taco Bell’s parent company, was reportedly contacted by Michigan health officials about a cyclospora outbreak in early July, weeks before the restaurant chain publicly alerted consumers to precautionary measures.

The latest details emerged in a Bloomberg report based on documents obtained through a public records request.

YUM shares ended Monday's regular session down nearly 3% before trimming some losses in after-hours trading. The stock was up 0.3% at the time of writing.

Michigan Contacted YUM Before Public Disclosure

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services held a call with Yum on July 2 to discuss the cyclospora outbreak. Later, it requested a meeting with the company’s supply chain quality assurance and communications teams to discuss “any intervention or notification” that could help reduce future cases, Bloomberg reported.

It remains unclear how the outbreak first came to light or when discussions began. On July 4, Michigan advised businesses and commercial kitchens handling raw produce to take extra precautions with lettuce, leafy greens and other produce. Two days later, the state’s rapid response team reiterated an earlier request for outbreak-related documents, saying they were needed “in a timely manner to preserve public health.”

Cyclosporiasis is a microscopic parasitic infection that causes severe, prolonged, and explosive gastrointestinal illness.

Taco Bell Removed Ingredients Before Public Confirmation

Taco Bell became the public face of the outbreak after a July 7 news report showed signs at some Michigan restaurants warning of an ingredient recall. At the time, no recall had been announced by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Michigan Health Department, or Taco Bell, the Bloomberg report stated.

Taco Bell said it acted quickly based on guidance from Michigan officials. “Out of an abundance of caution, we moved swiftly to voluntarily remove potentially impacted ingredients from select stores,” the company said then.

The chain did not publicly confirm the move until July 14, when it said it had removed “limited ingredients” from select restaurants. It added that authorities had not confirmed a link to Taco Bell, an ingredient, or a supplier.

Federal Agencies Later Linked Outbreak To Lettuce

Federal health authorities did not publicly associate Taco Bell with the outbreak until July 17, when they advised customers to avoid shredded lettuce at locations across five states. The Food and Drug Administration later linked the illnesses to iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms, which recalled products distributed to 27 states. Taco Bell removed the affected lettuce from its restaurants.

Visits to Taco Bell restaurants declined following the outbreak.

YUM Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for YUM remained ‘bullish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘normal’ at the time of writing.

YUM shares have fallen around 2.7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<