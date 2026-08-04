CEO Samarth Kulkarni said the second quarter showed strong progress and that the company enters the second half “well positioned, with a number of important milestones ahead across our pipeline.”

Updates are planned in the coming months on a gene-editing treatment aimed at severe high triglycerides and hard-to-control cholesterol.

More results are also expected for a blood-clotting therapy and an immune-cell treatment being tested in autoimmune diseases and blood cancers.

CRISPR’s CASGEVY, the gene therapy for sickle cell disease and a related blood disorder, generated $76 million in second-quarter revenue.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) rose 1.4% in after-hours trading on Monday after the gene-editing company outlined a slate of clinical milestones for the second half of 2026 and reported strong growth in its marketed therapy.

The stock ended the regular session 3% higher.

Key Updates Expected Later This Year

Chief Executive Samarth Kulkarni said the second quarter showed strong progress and that the company enters the second half “well positioned, with a number of important milestones ahead across our pipeline.”

Updates are planned in the coming months on a gene-editing treatment aimed at severe high triglycerides and hard-to-control cholesterol, including a presentation on how long the effects appear at a major heart conference on August 28. More results are also expected for a blood-clotting therapy and an immune-cell treatment being tested in autoimmune diseases and blood cancers. An update on a program targeting another cholesterol-related protein is anticipated this year as well.

The company recently started early patient trials of new gene-editing candidates for difficult-to-treat high blood pressure and a rare inherited lung condition.

Growing Sales Of Approved Therapy

CASGEVY, the gene therapy for sickle cell disease and a related blood disorder, generated $76 million in second-quarter revenue. That marked a 78% increase from the prior quarter and more than doubled from a year earlier. The FDA recently approved it for children as young as two, potentially making it available to about 5,500 additional patients. Coverage has been secured in Germany, and filings for younger patients are underway in Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

Solid Cash Position Supports Pipeline

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities stood at $2.36 billion as of June 30, boosted by $585 million from convertible notes issued in March. Net loss narrowed to $91.2 million, or $0.94 per share, from $208.5 million a year earlier, reflecting lower operating expenses. Wall Street, on average, had expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.18.

Total revenue came in at $10.2 million, above an estimated $7.43 million, with collaboration revenue accounting for a lion’s share of it. CRISPR’s Casgevy is commercialized with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

How Did CRSP Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRSP stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said the earnings, including Casgevy growth, were expected, and voiced hopes in the long-term potential of the stock. The user also voiced optimism for August 28 when CRISPR will present new data on one of its key experimental therapies at a major heart conference.

https://www.stocktwits.com/burbs88/message/660801687

Another user cheered Casgevy sales. Vertex said on Monday that it expects $500 million or more in revenue from Casgevy and Journavx in 2026.

CRSP stock has fallen 5% year-to-date.

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