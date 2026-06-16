Yum Brands has entered into agreements to sell its global Pizza Hut operations to private equity firm LongRange Capital and its former spinoff Yum China.

The transaction splits the brand geographically, with private equity firm LongRange Capital buying all operations outside of mainland China for $1.5 billion.

Yum China Holdings Inc. absorbs the mainland Chinese operations for $1.2 billion.

Yum Brands to narrow its corporate focus exclusively to its higher-performing KFC and Taco Bell chains.

Yum Brands Inc.(YUM) share price gained 2.4% on Tuesday after the company reached definitive agreements to divest its Pizza Hut chain for $2.7 billion, offloading a division that has long trailed its sister fast-food chains amid intense competition in the delivery market.

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The transaction is structured as two independent deals. LongRange Capital, a private equity firm, will acquire Pizza Hut's global operations outside of mainland China for approximately $1.5 billion. Concurrently, Yum China Holdings Inc. will purchase the brand’s mainland Chinese assets for around $1.2 billion.

The fast-food giant behind KFC and Taco Bell expects to bring in roughly $2.3 billion in net proceeds after accounting for taxes, closing adjustments, and transaction fees. Following the news, Yum Brands' board approved a new $4 billion share repurchase program.

Yum framed the decision as a necessary step to optimize their brand portfolio.

"These transactions enable Yum! to be a more focused company," Chris Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Yum Brands, said in a statement. Turner added that the new ownership structures bring extensive industry expertise that will leave Pizza Hut well-positioned for future growth.

YUM Stock: Pizza Hut’s Falling Sales

The decision follows a comprehensive strategic review launched by the Louisville-based company in November to address Pizza Hut’s financial performance.

While Yum Brands' overall global sales advanced 5% last year, Pizza Hut's sales contracted by 2% as the brand struggled to adapt to modern, online delivery cultures driven by third-party aggregators. Saddled with large, traditional dine-in locations, Pizza Hut had already announced plans earlier this year to close 250 underperforming U.S. restaurants.

Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, Pizza Hut grew into a global empire, operating nearly 20,000 restaurants across more than 100 countries and territories by the end of last year. Mainland China is the brand's second-largest market after the United States, accounting for nearly a fifth of its total sales.

Both transactions are slated to close during the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Following completion, Yum Brands will dedicate its corporate resources entirely to expanding its remaining KFC and Taco Bell businesses.

Jefferies Sees Pizza Hut Divestiture As A Positive For Future Earnings

Jefferies called the deal "strategically positive with reasonable valuation," in a report accessed by TheFly.

“The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to diluted earnings starting in 2026 following closing, and mid-single-digit accretive to diluted EPS in 2027 and 2028,” notes the analyst, who has a Buy rating and $64.50 price target on Yum China shares.

Morgan Stanley called the transaction "a modest positive," adding that the deal looks "about aligned with investor expectations for what would happen, and perhaps a bit better than some more cautious views in the market." The firm keeps an Overweight rating and $185 price target on Yum shares.

YUM Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘ high’ message volumes. Sentiment improved to neutral from being ‘bearish’ a week ago.

YUM stock has gained 4.6% year-to-date.

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