Yum! Brands is facing investor concerns as Taco Bell’s lettuce-related cyclospora outbreak affects customer visits ahead of its Q2 earnings report.

The outbreak has sickened nearly 2,000 people across nine states, with Taylor Farms identified as the likely supplier.

The crisis has hurt customer traffic and increased food safety concerns.

Taylor Farms has faced previous food safety scrutiny, including a 2024 E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s onions.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is preparing to address investor concerns after a major food safety incident involving its Taco Bell chain. The company is slated to report its fiscal second-quarter (Q2) earnings on Thursday as health authorities investigate a nationwide cyclospora outbreak connected to contaminated lettuce products served at restaurants.

Taco Bell Health Crisis Puts Yum! Brands’ Growth Engine Under Pressure

Yum! Brands finds itself defending the crown jewel of its fast-food empire ahead of its Q2 earnings. Taco Bell, which historically generates over 75% of Yum!’s U.S. divisional operating profit, is currently embroiled in one of the most severe fast-food health crises of the decade.

According to joint investigation updates from the CDC and FDA, a massive multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis—a microscopic parasitic infection that causes severe, prolonged, and explosive gastrointestinal illness—has infected at least 1,947 people across 9 states, leading to nearly 100 hospitalizations.

The FDA first connected the Taco Bell-related cyclosporiasis outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce on July 16. The agency and the CDC said they were looking into illnesses reported among customers who ate lettuce at Taco Bell restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

A day later, on July 17, the FDA identified Taylor Farms de Mexico as the likely supplier of the affected lettuce. Taylor Farms then voluntarily removed iceberg lettuce from central Mexico from the market. After the FDA connected the parasite outbreak to Taco Bell’s lettuce, customer visits to the chain dropped sharply, according to Placer.ai data.

For investors, the outbreak comes at a difficult time. Fast-food companies are already facing concerns over rising prices, supply chain problems and increased government attention on food safety under U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Yum! Brands stock edged 0.6% lower in Thursday’s premarket.

Heightened Food Safety Oversight

Under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., agencies such as the FDA and CDC have taken a more active approach toward imported food, food production standards and supply chain monitoring.

Kennedy’s approach focuses on three main areas: stricter inspections of imported produce, greater accountability for companies to prevent contamination in their supply chains, and faster public warnings when health agencies identify food safety risks linked to specific products or brands.

For Yum! Brands, this tougher regulatory environment could create additional challenges, as public attention around supplier problems can quickly affect customer trust and restaurant visits.

Taco Bell Incident Echoes McDonald’s E. Coli Crisis

This is not the first time Taylor Farms has been linked to a major food safety issue involving a fast-food chain.

In late 2024, McDonald’s (MCD) faced an E. coli outbreak connected to onions supplied by Taylor Farms’ Colorado facility. The incident affected more than 100 people across 14 states, resulted in one death and hurt the company’s U.S. sales as some restaurants removed onions from their Quarter Pounder burgers.

Both incidents show a major risk in the fast-food industry: many restaurants rely on a few large suppliers for fresh produce. While companies usually have several sources for meat and dairy, ingredients like lettuce and onions often come from a limited number of suppliers.

Investigators traced the Taco Bell outbreak through the supply chain, from farms in central Mexico to Taylor Farms’ processing centers and then to restaurants. Health officials believe the Cyclospora parasite may have contaminated the lettuce before it reached stores, causing illnesses across multiple locations.

What Management Needs To Address

As Yum! Brands prepares to report its Q2 results, analysts expect earnings of $1.56 per share on revenue of about $2.18 billion, as per Fiscal AI data. The company will report earnings premarket on Thursday. Since the outbreak grew after the quarter ended, investors are likely to focus more on management’s comments about future sales, customer traffic and the company’s recovery plans.

The main concerns for investors include weaker customer visits in affected states, especially where Taco Bell has a large presence. Food safety concerns could keep some customers away during the busy summer season.

Taco Bell offered $1 lettuce-free Enchiritos (a trademarked menu item) and Nacho Fries for one day to win back customers after the outbreak. The promotion came after CEO Sean Tresvant promised customers that the company would rebuild trust through transparency.

YUM Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory. The stock saw a 50% cut in message volume over the last week.

A user said, “Cyclospora outbreak tied to Taco Bell will steal spotlight from Yum earnings.”

YUM stock has gained 0.4% year-to-date.

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