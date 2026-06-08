The firm stated that more than 20 York-built satellites, constituting the complete payload of a dedicated Falcon 9 mission, are planned for launch this summer.

York said that this milestone marked its second completed production lot on the contract.

Once both production lots are fully delivered, York will have fielded more than 40 spacecraft for the proliferated mission, the company noted.

Earlier this week, York completed its acquisition of Solestial to bolster its supply chain.

Shares of York Space Systems, Inc. (YSS) drew investor attention on Friday after the space and defense company announced it had shipped its second production lot of tactical communication satellites to the launch site.

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The firm stated that more than 20 York-built satellites, constituting the complete payload of a dedicated Falcon 9 mission, are planned for launch this summer.

It will provide assured tactical communications in direct support of U.S. and allied warfighters through the proliferated warfighter space architecture, the company noted.

York's T1 Spacecraft Count Nears 40 As Second Lot Heads To Launchpad

York said that this milestone marked its second completed production lot on the contract. The company also stated that it would be its second demonstration of completing operational national security spacecraft for proliferated architectures at half the cost compared to competitors.

“Shipping a second production lot for this important tactical communications mission demonstrates the repeatability and maturity of York’s production model,” said Melanie Preisser, VP and GM at York.

York was the first company to deliver and launch its satellites in Tranche 1. All the spacecraft were confirmed healthy post-launch. The constellation has since cleared multiple operational milestones as it ramps up. Now, with this second production lot, York is once again the first among Tranche 1 primes to complete construction of its T1 spacecraft.

Once both production lots are fully delivered, York will have fielded more than 40 spacecraft for the proliferated mission, the company noted.

YSS Completes Solestial Acquisition

Earlier this week, York completed its acquisition of Solestial to shore up its supply chain. Chief Executive Officer Dirk Wallinger said it plugs a critical gap that the space industry has largely ignored.

"Solestial's solar cells are produced in the U.S. and will ultimately source raw material from U.S. suppliers, creating a complete U.S. solar cell production ecosystem,” said Wallinger.

What Retail Thinks Of YSS

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has remained ‘bearish’ while message volumes decreased to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ in the past 24 hours.

YSS stock has declined by more than 13% year-to-date.

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