Meta Platforms Inc. released an experimental app called Pocket, allowing users to build and share instantly playable mini-games using simple text prompts.

Meta’s new app, Pocket, lets users build interactive mini-games called "gizmos" purely through text descriptions, completely bypassing traditional game development code.

The application stems from Meta’s unpublicized acquisition earlier this year of the developmental team behind Gizmo, a similar startup developed by Atma Sciences Inc.

57 out of 63 analysts rate the stock ‘buy,’ and six say ‘sell’.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) on Thursday soft-launched a new standalone mobile application called Pocket, an AI-powered software designed to let everyday users instantly generate, play, and distribute mini-games using plain-text prompts.

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The low-profile launch, which surfaced on the Apple App Store and Google Play, marks a major expansion into what software developers call "vibe coding"—a process where artificial intelligence handles complex backend programming while the creator simply describes their vision.

Meta has not yet officially announced the app's rollout, suggesting the software is still in an unannounced experimental testing phase.

META stock ended Thursday 5% lower, but recorded its best week since April this year.

About Pocket App

At the center of Pocket are what Meta classifies as "gizmos"—interactive, responsive digital objects and games that are built entirely via conversational descriptions. Users seeking to build an application, such as a physics puzzle featuring a space explorer or a touch-based musical visualizer, merely type their ideas into the prompt engine. Meta's integrated generative models then formulate a finished, playable experience.

The resulting mini-games are designed to utilize modern smartphone capabilities. According to official Meta support documentation, these gizmos can utilize device touch controls, motion and tilt sensors, audio systems, and the phone's built-in camera to create comprehensive interactive experiences.

META’s Previous Acquisition Helps Development

The architectural framework behind Pocket stems directly from Meta's prior corporate acquisitions. Earlier this year, the tech giant quietly hired the research and development team behind Atma Sciences Inc., the creators of an independent application appropriately named Gizmo. Alongside the talent acquisition, Meta secured a non-exclusive license to the startup's underlying prompt-to-game technology.

META Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock jumped about 91% over the past week.

META stock has lost 11.4% year-to-date.

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