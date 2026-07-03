Earlier on Thursday, Tesla said that it delivered 480,126 vehicles in Q2 2026, beating the sell-side consensus of around 406,000 by roughly 18%.

William Blair highlighted that the strong auto performance shows Tesla’s core vehicle business “is here to stay.”

Truist analyst William Stein noted the lack of fresh updates on AI initiatives or new vehicles.

The Future Fund managing partner, Gary Black, observed that while the company “blew away” Q2 delivery estimates, many investors had already anticipated the upside.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell a sharp 7.5% on Thursday despite the EV giant reporting strong second-quarter vehicle delivery numbers that significantly exceeded Wall Street forecasts.

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The stock clocked its worst day since July 2025.

Tesla Q2 Delivery Numbers

Earlier on Thursday, Tesla said that it delivered 480,126 vehicles in Q2 2026, beating the sell-side consensus of approximately 406,000 by roughly 18%. The result reflected stronger-than-expected Model 3 and Model Y sales across regions after the company retired its Model S and X vehicles. Energy storage deployments reached 13.5 gigawatt-hours, roughly in line with consensus but below some analyst targets.

The delivery report comes as Tesla tries to pivot away from being an automaker into AI and robotics, with efforts into building autonomous vehicle technology and humanoid robots.

Analyst Reactions

Wall Street analysts largely viewed the delivery beat positively but maintained measured outlooks. Morgan Stanley’s Andrew Percoco called the 480,100-vehicle figure a clear upside surprise and the highest auto growth since Q3 2023, while keeping an ‘Equal Weight’ rating and $415 price target.

William Blair highlighted that the strong auto performance shows Tesla’s core vehicle business “is here to stay.” The firm attributed the beat to higher Model 3/Y demand in key regions and reiterated a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Blair also noted that energy storage came in below its own 20.6 GWh estimate.

Truist analyst William Stein, meanwhile, raised his price target to $430 from $400 but kept a Hold rating. He said deliveries came in well above expectations while energy storage aligned with forecasts. Stein noted the lack of fresh updates on AI initiatives or new vehicles, leaving investor attention focused on Full Self-Driving and other AI efforts as the primary long-term drivers of cash flow and valuation.

Market Sentiment

The Future Fund managing partner and Tesla commentator Gary Black observed that while the company “blew away” Q2 delivery estimates, many investors had already anticipated the upside.

Independent delivery analyst Troy Teslike, whose own delivery forecast of 466,000 was only 2.9% below the actual result, noted the wide gap versus the consensus estimate. He pointed out that Tesla has outperformed expectations in every Q2 over the past eight years.

Deepwater Asset Management’s Gene Munster described the delivery performance as a “monster beat,” signaling the end of the EV winter that began in early 2024. The stock’s decline reflected profit-taking after a four-day rally, he said, while adding that doubts regarding the impact of gas prices on the numbers might be adding to it. Munster further argued that sustained delivery growth will generate more real-world data for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology and help expand the company’s potential Robotaxi fleet.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at 'high' levels.

A Stocktwits user sounded surprised at the sell-off.

“But today’s selloff shows how high expectations have become. Investors are no longer satisfied with strong car deliveries alone. The valuation increasingly depends on FSD, robotaxis, Optimus and Tesla proving it deserves to trade like an AI platform rather than only an automaker,” another user wrote.

A third user highlighted that in spite of the Thursday selloff, the stock still gained 4% this week.

In a StockTwits poll that had 821 respondents, 53% said that they are buying or adding the stock after the delivery report and subsequent selloff, while 16% said they were holding, and 17% said they were selling.

TSLA stock has fallen by about 13% year-to-date.

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