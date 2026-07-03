Nektar Therapeutics has multiple near-term catalysts in place, some expected as early as this month.

The company plans to begin its global late-stage program in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis by the end of July 2026.

In alopecia areata, a condition that causes hair loss, Nektar reported positive results from its mid-stage study in April 2026.

In the second half of 2026, Nektar also plans to present more data from its mid-stage eczema study, particularly how well improvements are sustained on lowered dosing.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) jumped 10% on Thursday as investors await updates on its lead candidate, rezpegaldesleukin, being developed for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

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The company has multiple near-term catalysts in place, some expected as early as this month. The stock posted its best day since April on Thursday.

NKTR’s Atopic Dermatitis Program

The company plans to begin its global late-stage program in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis by the end of July 2026. The studies will test a specific dose given every two weeks for the first six months, followed by less frequent maintenance doses. They will include both patients who have never tried biologic medicines and those who have already used them. The goal is to gather the data needed for regulatory approval, with the first results expected around mid-2028.

Progress In Alopecia Areata

In alopecia areata, a condition that causes hair loss, Nektar reported positive results from its mid-stage study in April 2026. These findings showed stronger responses in patients with severe disease. The company then said that it plans to meet with the FDA in the second quarter of 2026 to discuss plans for larger late-stage trials. Additional data from patients who stopped treatment will be released in the fourth quarter of this year.

Other Catalysts

A longer-term update showing results from patients one year after they stopped taking the drug in the eczema study is expected in the first quarter of 2027. This could indicate whether the treatment provides lasting benefits even after therapy ends.

In the second half of 2026, Nektar also plans to present more data from its mid-stage eczema study, particularly how well the improvements are sustained on lowered dosing, and begin an early study in at least one new disease area beyond atopic dermatitis, alopecia areata, and Type 1 diabetes.

Nektar ended the first quarter of 2026 with more than one billion dollars in cash and investments after a public offering. This strong financial position gives the company runway well into 2028 to advance its lead drug without needing immediate new funding, it previously said.

How Did NKTR Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NKTR stock jumped from 'bearish' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'high' levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that momentum is building in NKTR stock.

Another refuted the opinion, saying that there have not been many announcements from the company in recent weeks. “Quiet tape, fading catalysts, cold momentum,” they wrote.

NKTR stock has gained 68% year-to-date.

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