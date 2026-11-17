The company bought another 154.32 Bitcoin, lifting its total holdings to about 43,668 Bitcoin as of Monday.

The weekend decline in Bitcoin's price, according to CEO Rapha Zagury, made purchasing an “easy decision.”

Depending on market conditions, available funds, and other investment opportunities, the company intends to continue purchasing Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has dropped around 26% so far this year, while XXI stock has lost over 47%.

Twenty One Capital (XXI) shares closed on Monday at their lowest since early August, despite the company making an “opportunistic” $10-million purchase of Bitcoin (BTC).

The stock fell more than 7% at Monday's close and is down about a third from its early October high. The stock fell to around $4.40 in late July, but then bounced back to nearly $7 in early October. The stock now trades about 10% above its 52-week low of $4.15.

The price action comes as the company announced it spent about $10 million in cash to buy 154.32 BTC. The average price it paid for the BTC was $64,801.01 per coin. The purchase brings its total holdings to around 43,668 Bitcoin as of Monday, the company said.

Twenty One Capital shares fell 7.88% on Monday, their lowest close since early August. Source: Koyfin

XXI stock was up over 1% in overnight trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around XXI remained in the ‘neutral’ zone, with ‘normal’ chatter levels over the past day.

CEO Calls Dip Easy Buy

Chief Executive Officer Raphael Zagury said Bitcoin is the measure around which the company makes every investment. According to him, before XXI buys a business, it has to be confident the deal will deliver more than putting the same money into Bitcoin.

Commenting on the weekend slide in Bitcoin's price, Zagury said it "made adding Bitcoin an easy decision." The company also said that it intends to make "additional opportunistic purchases."

"We'll keep buying Bitcoin when the opportunity is right, and we remain focused on growing long-term shareholder value," Zagury said.

Pivot Toward Cash-Generating Businesses

The deal follows a letter to shareholders from XXI, in which the company outlined plans to develop businesses that will generate cash from its Bitcoin holdings. The company said it is looking for businesses that can still generate cash after paying for their day-to-day operations, reinvestment, and debt costs. Buying more Bitcoin remains central to that strategy, the company said. XXI said market conditions, available cash, and other investment options will dictate how much cryptocurrency it buys and wins.

This comes as Bitcoin tries to recover from its weekend slump. On Stocktwits, it was one of the top trending crypto tickers at the time of writing.

Bitcoin was trading at $64,260, down 0.5% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC remained in the 'bearish' zone, accompanied by 'high' chatter levels over the past day.

BTC's price is down around 26% so far this year, while XXI's stock price has lost over 47% over the same period.

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