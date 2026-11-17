Burry said he will avoid Baidu shares, though he watches Baidu for clues on AI profitability.

Analysts expect GAAP EPS to jump 151% from June to $1.37 on revenue growth of just 2% to $40.49 billion, according to Koyfin.

Wall Street’s average target implies a 104% upside, with 39 of 41 analysts rating BABA ‘Buy’ or better.

Alibaba’s June cloud revenue rose 45% even as group operating income fell 57%.

Alibaba heads into Thursday’s earnings near a two-year low, with Wall Street’s average target implying a 104% upside and “The Big Short” investor Michael Burry watching rival Baidu for signs that AI spending is paying off.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba (BABA) fell 4% on Monday to $90.62. The same day, rival Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) reported higher margins in its AI cloud business, giving investors a benchmark for Alibaba’s results on Thursday.

BABA Q2 Preview

Alibaba reports its September-quarter results before the U.S. market opens on Thursday. Analysts expect a sharp rebound in profit on just a modest rise in sales.

Compared with the June quarter, analysts expect GAAP earnings per share to jump 151% to $1.37, on revenue growth of just 2% to $40.49 billion, according to Koyfin. Adjusted EPS is forecast to rise to $1.65 from $1.25. Meanwhile, EBITDA is expected to rise 5% to $6.03 billion.

The company’s year-over-year estimates are also strong. Analysts expect EPS to rise to 10.97 yuan from 4.59 yuan on revenue growth of about 11% to 269.60 billion yuan, according to Fiscal AI. EBITDA is forecast to climb to 40.81 billion yuan from 17.74 billion yuan.

BABA’s average 12-month target implies a 104% upside from current levels, according to Koyfin. Even the lowest target of $95.75 implies a 6% upside from Monday’s close, while the highest target implies a 145% gain. Alibaba carries a consensus ‘Strong Buy’ rating, with 39 of 41 analysts rating the stock ‘Buy’ or better. Eight rate it ‘Strong Buy’, 31 rate it ‘Buy’, one rates it ‘Hold’ and one rates it ‘Strong Sell’, with none at ‘Sell.’

Why Burry Watches Baidu But Won’t Buy

After Baidu’s earnings call on Monday, Burry highlighted two details in his Substack chat: more customers were paying upfront to reserve GPU cloud capacity and signing longer contracts. Baidu said that the company was earning back its infrastructure investment sooner.

Dou Shen, who leads Baidu’s AI cloud business, explained why it matters. “We are seeing shorter payback periods for our cloud infrastructure investments. With more prepayments and faster payback, we can reinvest sooner and then scale faster,” Shen said on the call.

Burry sees Baidu as an early gauge of AI profitability, though he believes its data centers benefit from fewer power constraints in China. “I have avoided BIDU and will continue to do so,” he said.

Burry also flagged the gap between Baidu’s cloud growth and its companywide results. AI cloud infrastructure revenue rose 94% from a year ago, while AI-native marketing revenue fell 15%. Total revenue slipped 1% to 30.8 billion yuan, slightly above the 30.63 billion yuan consensus.

CFO Henry Haijian He told investors, “We will keep investing in AI, including cloud infrastructures, in-house chips, and foundation models. These investments are critical to our long-term competitiveness, but they will limit our near-term profit improvement.”

The cost of funding AI was also why Burry’s stayed out of Alibaba. “I moved my entire Alibaba position into JD not too long ago,” he said in August. He had planned to move most of that money back within a month or two. After Alibaba announced a $10.2 billion share sale to fund AI investment, Burry said its shares would have to fall by half from their then-current level to interest him again.

Can Alibaba Turn Cloud Growth Into Profit?

Meanwhile, Alibaba’s cloud business grew faster than the group’s profits could keep pace. In the June quarter, AI Cloud and Compute Services revenue rose 45% to 48.44 billion yuan, with an adjusted EBITA margin of about 12%. Group operating income fell 57% as tech spending weighed on earnings and a goodwill impairment and a provision added to the decline.

On Monday, Alibaba launched Qwen4-Max, saying it cut the average cost per task by about 60% versus its predecessor on the company’s workplace benchmark. The same day, Washington announced new licensing rules for overseas data centers serving China-based companies, tightening access to computing power from Nvidia (NVDA) chips.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University researchers reportedly used about 5,000 answers from OpenAI’s o1 model to create 10,750 bilingual examples for training an earlier Qwen model. Separately, Alibaba researchers used GPT-4 and GPT-4o to generate multilingual training material, then scored the responses before using them to train smaller Qwen models.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About BABA And BIDU?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ for both BABA and BIDU, with ‘extremely high’ message volume for both stocks.

One user said the restrictions could increase demand for processors from Alibaba’s own chip unit, T-Head. Another user saw the curbs as a reason to expect further losses, writing, “This is going down fast.”

View this Stocktwits post

View this Stocktwits post

A separate user said they had added shares around $87 despite doubts about the purchase. Another trader put their preferred buying level at $50.

So far this year, Alibaba’s U.S.-listed shares are down 38%, while Baidu’s has fallen 43%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<