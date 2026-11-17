Red Cat’s revenue rose 22% year-over-year to $11.77 million, but came in well below analysts’ expectations of $40.68 million.

The company also reported an adjusted net loss of $0.26 per diluted share, wider than Street projections of $0.21.

The company withdrew its full-year guidance, citing slower-than-expected contract awards, uncertainty over defense funding, and setbacks in program evaluations such as Gauntlet II under the Drone Dominance program.

At the end of the quarter, Red Cat’s inventory and prepaid inventory totaled about $127 million.

Shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCTA) plunged more than 24% in the overnight session late on Monday after the company’s management withdrew its full-year 2026 revenue target while reporting third-quarter (Q3) results.

The company’s top-line and bottom-line numbers also came in below Wall Street expectations.

RCAT Q3 Snapshot

The drone maker’s revenue rose 22% year-over-year to $11.77 million, but came in well below analysts’ expectations of $40.68 million, according to Fiscal.ai data.

The company also reported an adjusted net loss of $0.26 per diluted share, wider than Street projections of $0.21.

Christian Morrison, chief financial officer of the company said, "While revenue fell below our expectations, these investments are building the foundation for sustained growth.” Morrison added that the company was disappointed that its FANG FPV offering was not selected as a finalist in the Drone Dominance II competition. “Our third-quarter revenue expectations included anticipated deliveries associated with this opportunity, which did not materialize and partially contributed to revenue falling below our expectations,” he said.

The company withdrew its full-year guidance citing slower-than-expected contract awards, defense funding uncertainty, and setbacks in program evaluations like Gauntlet II under the Drone Dominance program.

RCAT’s 2026 Focus

The company noted that it had introduced TRICHON, a hand-launched, long-endurance vertical takeoff and landing tricopter designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions in the latest quarter.

Red Cat also expanded its Blue Ops maritime portfolio in 2026, introducing a unified naming convention and three U.S.-designed and built uncrewed surface vessels: the B-26 (formerly Variant 7), B-18 tactical and one-way attack platform, and B-39, designed for logistics and persistent maritime defense. The B-18 entered sea trials ahead of schedule, while the B-39 moved into low-rate production. Both platforms are available for orders, the company’s chief operating officer, Chris Ericson, said in a call with investors.

At the end of the quarter, Red Cat’s inventory and prepaid inventory totaled about $127 million.

“We view our balance sheet and inventory position as strategic assets,” Morrison said, adding that with about $243 million of cash and significant investments in inventory, manufacturing, and technology development, “we believe we have the financial resources to support future growth opportunities as they emerge.”

The company’s capital expenditures for the first nine months of 2026 was approximately $17.1 million, primarily comprising the building out of its manufacturing capacity and operating infrastructure at the 155,000 sq ft Blue Ops facility in Valdosta, Georgia.

“This facility gives us room to increase production as customer orders ramp,” Morrison said.

RCAT Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RCAT stock slipped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bearish’ over 24 hours amid a 638% increase in message volumes.

One user said, “$RCAT I kinda knew we weren't going to hit the target but this is still... unacceptably bad. Sorry longoooooer for ever doubting you.”

Another user said, “$RCAT going short on this piece of trash. They spent all their money on a factory to ramp up production with no contracts. By the time the demand is there, their drones will be obsolete. All those drones sitting in inventory just losing value each day. This will be sub 1 soon.”

Shares of RCAT have plunged more than 55% year-to-date.

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