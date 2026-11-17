According to Fiscal.ai, Wall Street analysts expect Klarna to post revenue of $975.47 million, up about 8% from the prior comparable quarter.

Markets expect the company to post a loss per share of $0.13, nearly double the $0.07 loss posted in the third quarter of 2025.

Markets will be watching the latest quarter for cues on the payment provider’s AI-driven operating leverage.

Investors will also be looking at European volumes, as well as the U.S. expansion and credit quality metrics.

Shares of Klarna Group plc (KLAR) edged 0.51% higher in overnight trading late Monday as investors geared up for the company’s third-quarter earnings results, expected before market hours on Tuesday.

Retail investors on Stocktwits were ‘bullish’ on the company ahead of results, noting a long-term buying opportunity.

What’s Wall Street Expecting From Klarna?

According to Fiscal.ai, Wall Street analysts expect the payments provider to post revenue of $975.47 million, up about 8% from the previous comparable quarter.

Markets expect the company to post a loss per share of $0.13, nearly double the $0.07 loss posted in the third quarter of 2025.

Recently, Klarna has leaned heavily on AI integration for customer service, underwriting, and marketing to strip out overhead. Markets will now be watching the latest quarter for cues on its AI-driven operating leverage.

Investors will also be looking at European volumes, as well as the U.S. expansion and credit quality metrics.

Leadership Transition

Earlier last week, Klarna announced that Chris Koegel, formerly from Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), will take over as the company’s chief financial officer starting Jan. 1, 2027, following earlier planned departures in the executive ranks.

Investor sentiment for KLAR stock received a boost following the update, with sentiment on Stocktwits turning from ‘bearish’ last week to ‘bullish’ now.

KLAR Stock: Retail Stance

Retail investors are optimistic ahead of KLAR’s Q3 results.

One user said, “$KLAR im bullish longterm but am a bit concerned for this er and rest of year. $AFRM had objectively a really good report and it tanked. It did come back but its basically flat since then. Algos are not gonna like the top line (~6% growth) even though they warned the market already. I think its undervalued but clearly klarna is not in the markets good books (yet).”

Another user said, “$KLAR in a market where people gamble on AI-related garbage, people forgot that investing in undervalued compagnies based on their EXISTING business is a good strategy. I don't gamble, I target modest returns over medium-term timeframe. This is easily a 20 stock right now and I doubt anything announced tomorrow will introduce significant downside.”

A third user said, “$KLAR Worst-case scenario: $12 after ER. Best-case: $21 if everything goes as expected. Even if we see a dip tomorrow, this is still a long-term hold and an absolute gem. Stay strong, bulls! Good luck!”

KLAR stock is down nearly 53% year-to-date.

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