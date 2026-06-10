Xos secures a $3-million follow-on order as autonomous fleet demand drives expansion of its mobile charging systems across North America and Europe.

The $3 million order covers 12 Xos Hub units, supporting a leading autonomous fleet operator’s expansion across North America and Europe.

The mobile charging system enables rapid deployment of high-capacity EV charging without requiring permanent grid or utility upgrades.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remains “extremely bullish,” with message volume and watcher counts showing a sharp recent surge in activity.

Shares of Xos Inc. (XOS) surged over 25% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company announced a follow-on order worth about $3 million from a leading autonomous fleet operator. The order covers 12 Xos Hub mobile energy storage and charging units and will support the customer’s expansion of autonomous fleet operations across North America and Europe.

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Follow-On Order From Autonomous Fleet Operator

Xo, an energy storage and electric vehicle charging solutions provider, said its mobile charging systems allow fleet electrification without requiring permanent utility upgrades or fixed charging infrastructure. The company secured an order worth approximately $3 million, covering 12 Xos Hub mobile energy storage and charging units to expand the customer’s operations across multiple regions.

The order is expected to support the customer’s ongoing rollout of autonomous services across new cities and regions. Xos said it anticipates continued demand for additional Hub units as the fleet expands, potentially driving recurring orders tied to market growth.

Each Xos Hub provides high-capacity DC fast charging without the need for permanent grid upgrades, enabling rapid deployment at new sites and reducing reliance on utility interconnection timelines.

Positioning In A Grid-Constrained Market

XOS highlighted growing demand for mobile energy storage as electrification accelerates and grid constraints intensify.

Xos chief executive officer Dakota Semler said the order validates the company’s approach, adding that the Xos Hub is designed to “deliver reliable power exactly where fleets need it” while supporting rapid expansion across markets.

The company also added that this follow-on order builds on earlier deployments in Europe, reinforcing the product’s performance across different markets and regulatory environments.

XOS Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around XOS stock was in ‘extremely bullish’ territory on Tuesday at the time of writing, unchanged in the last 24 hours. Message volume was also ‘extremely high.’

The message volume for XOS surged by 650% in the last seven days, while watcher count rose 7.8% during the same period.

The XOS stock has gained 11.8% in the past 12 months.

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