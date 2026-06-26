Earlier in the day, the service-tracking website Downdetector showed a massive spike in X outage reports, with users reporting the social media platform was completely down.

The social media platform is now loading fine, with recent posts appearing on the timeline.

Error reports regarding X later plummeted on Downdetector.

X’s service monitor shows no issues currently, with the dashboard stating, “All systems are operational.”

The social media platform X returned to normal after experiencing issues earlier in the day, and error reports on the service-tracking website Downdetector plummeted.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier on Friday, X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced issues loading the main timeline, which did not display any posts during the outage.

Service tracking website Downdetector showed a massive spike in X outage reports, with users complaining that the social media platform was completely down.

X error reports on Downdetector | Downdetector

SpaceX shares were down about 1% in Friday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

X’s service monitor shows no issues currently, with the dashboard stating, “All systems are operational.”

Recent Issues With X

X’s platform status dashboard showed a sitewide outage last week. The social media platform also experienced sitewide outages and increased loading times on different occasions between January and April this year.

In November last year, a massive outage at Cloudflare disrupted services in several parts of the internet, including X and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

At the time, the issue was caused by a configuration bug in Cloudflare’s bot mitigation feature.

X is one of the world’s 20% websites that use Cloudflare’s content delivery services, cybersecurity, and mitigation of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

SPCX stock is up 1% year-to-date. The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is up 62% over the past 12 months, while the Tema Space Innovators ETF (NASA) is up 11%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<