WeRide said that the autonomous vehicles would be deployed across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh and customers can avail them via the Uber app.

The deployment would be progressive, WeRide said, while adding that it would add more depending on regulatory clearances.

The deployments are expected to be completed as early as 2027.

In Abu Dhabi, where the Uber and WeRide operate fully driverless commercial robotaxi operations, the service is on track to achieve breakeven unit economics.

Shares of robotaxi company WeRide (WRD) rallied 7% on Friday after the company announced that it would expand on its partnership with ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies (UBER).

WeRide-Uber Partnership

Uber and WeRide first inked a partnership in September 2024 to deploy robotaxis on Uber platforms, starting in Abu Dhabi. It expanded the partnership in May 2025 and committed to adding robotaxis in 15 additional cities worldwide over the next five years, including in Europe.

With the latest expansion, WeRide and Uber will operate robotaxis in three of the 15 cities outlined under their previous agreement. The company said on Friday that it will expand to 12 more cities by 2030.

In Abu Dhabi, where the two companies operate fully driverless commercial robotaxis, the service is on track to achieve breakeven unit economics, with each unit on average covering dozens of daily trips, WeRide said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around WRD shares stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around UBER stock remained at ‘extremely bullish’ levels.

A Stocktwits user highlighted that tech giant Nvidia has an investment position in WeRide.

Another user highlighted that the company has government contracts, is expanding to new territories and there is no negative news. “The market will just have to catch up, and unfortunately for a lot of investors, they'll try to buy in late which will minimize their profits,” they wrote.

WRD stock has dropped 50% over the past 12 months, while UBER added 6%.

