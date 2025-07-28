The analyst said the stock is showing long-term strength, with support seen between ₹1,520 and ₹1,600.

Shares of Wockhardt rose 2% on Monday after the company announced that a leading U.K. medical journal published a clinical case showcasing the successful use of its novel antibiotic Zaynichin treating a critically ill U.S. liver transplant patient with a pan-drug resistant infection.

The Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy – AMR detailed the case, authored by clinicians from Houston Methodist Hospital, Weill Cornell Medical College, and Johns Hopkins, where Zaynich was used under emergency access after the patient failed to respond to multiple last-resort antibiotics.

Within 11 days of treatment, the patient improved and remained infection-free six weeks post-therapy, enabling a successful transplant and continuation of chemotherapy.

Wockhardt said Zaynich has now been administered to over 50 patients in India and the U.S. under compassionate use and has completed Phase III trials for international approval.

SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande said the stock shows positive momentum on monthly charts, with prices trading above the supertrend and 100-day exponential moving average (EMA).

The relative strength index (RSI) is near 75.

He cautioned that resistance may be seen around ₹1,780–₹1,880 but noted that on the daily chart, Wockhardt remains rangebound with RSI near 52.

Pande identified a support zone between ₹1,600 and ₹1,520 and recommended considering entries around that range, with a breakout above the resistance confirming further upside.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Wockhardt was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has risen 17.5% so far in 2025.

