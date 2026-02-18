Wallets tied to the Trump family venture acquired nearly $32 million worth of tokens.

WLFI surged over 22% in 24 hours ahead of the Mar-a-Lago crypto forum, according to market data.

Reuters reported that Wall Street CEOs and U.S. officials are attending the World Liberty Forum hosted by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

DJT shares and other Trump-linked assets also saw heightened trading activity.

World Liberty Financial’s token (WLFI) rose more than 22% over the past 24 hours ahead of the World Liberty Forum at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The rally follows fresh token purchases. Data showed wallets associated with the Trump family crypto venture acquired approximately 313 million WLFI tokens, valued at about $31.9 million, within 15 hours.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) traded at $0.12, soaring over 22.3% over 24 hours. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around WLFI changed from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish,’ as chatter levels around it improved from ‘normal’ to ‘extremely high’ over the past day.

Mar-a-Lago Forum Draws Wall Street And Crypto Leaders

Reuters reported that the World Liberty Forum on Wednesday, organized by World Liberty Financial, linked to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, would bring together senior Wall Street executives, investors, and U.S. government officials to discuss digital assets and the future of finance.

Confirmed speakers include Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman, and NYSE President Lynn Martin. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and CFTC Chairman Michael Selig are also expected to attend, alongside President Trump and Eric Trump, according to the event’s speaker list.

The event is expected to focus on stablecoins, digital asset regulation, and the role of the U.S. dollar in the digital economy.

DJT Stock, TRUMP Token See Activity

The rally in WLFI coincided with movement in other Trump-associated assets. Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), the parent company of Truth Social, was trading at $10.13, up 2.2% in premarket hours. The stock closed at $9.9 on Tuesday. On the other hand, the American Bitcoin Corp. closed at $1.09, down by 3.54%.

Meanwhile, the Official Trump token, TRUMP, was trading at $3.47, up 3.3% over the past 24 hours, ahead of the Mar-a-Lago forum and related policy discussions. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around TRUMP remained in the ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter levels around it declined from ‘high’ to ‘extremely low’ over the past day.

All Eyes On CLARITY Act

The forum came ahead of expected legislative discussions around the CLARITY Act, which aimed to define regulatory oversight between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for digital assets. The professionals from the respective organizations are expected to attend the forum. The CLARITY Act has undergone multiple iterations over the last few months. The final verdict on its passing is yet to be decided.

