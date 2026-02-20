Data from Stocktwits indicated retail sentiment on QQQ turned bearish amid elevated message volume.

Friday’s session could set the tone for rate-cut expectations and risk appetite heading into March.

Wall Street is on high alert for a possible Supreme Court ruling today regarding the legality of Trump’s tariffs.

President Trump has issued a 10-day deadline for Iran to reach a ‘meaningful’ nuclear deal, warning of ‘bad things’ if diplomacy fails.

U.S. stock futures were edging higher early Friday as investors braced for an economic data deluge, including the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge (PCE) and fourth-quarter GDP report. Traders are also monitoring a likely Supreme Court ruling on tariffs and President Trump’s 10-day military deadline for Iran.

As of 3:00 a.m. ET on Friday, Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, while Dow and Russell 2000 futures were up 0.1%.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has remained ‘neutral’, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has moved to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ amid high message volumes.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Nvidia (NVDA): The chip giant is reportedly finalizing a $30 billion equity investment in OpenAI, replacing the earlier $100 billion deal.

Alphabet (GOOGL): Google released Gemini 3.1 Pro in preview on Thursday, and tech analysts note that it is a big step up from its predecessor.

AppLovin (APP): Unconfirmed media reports suggest that it is collaborating with OpenAI to monetize ChatGPT through ads.

Tesla (TSLA): The Elon Musk-led EV maker has unveiled a new, cheaper Cybertruck priced at $59,990.

Grail (GRAL): Shares took a beating in after-hours trade after its Galleri multi-cancer screening trial failed to meet its primary endpoint in reducing late-stage cancer diagnoses.

Immunity Bio (IBRX): This biotech stock continues to garner retail attention. Executive Chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong noted in a post on X that high-level talks with global leaders helped boost expansion for their cancer immunotherapy, Anktiva.

Some earnings movers in the after-hours trade include Klarna (KLAR), Opendoor Technologies (OPEN), Floor & Decor (FND), and Akamai (AKAM).

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Omeros (OMER), Figma (FIG), and Infleqtion (INFQ), among others.

Other Catalysts To Watch

On the economic front, investors will be monitoring the release of the PCE index and Q4 GDP at 8:30 am ET, followed by the S&P flash U.S. manufacturing and services PMIs at 9:45 am. Traders will also be watching for commentary from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem’s speech later today.

On the earnings radar, investors will be watching for the quarterly reports from VipShop (VIPS) and Western Union (WU), after market close today.

