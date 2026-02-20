The HVAC firm beat fourth-quarter sales and profit estimates.

Comfort Systems’ revenue and adjusted profit more than doubled in Q4.

Order backlog increased $11.94 billion as of December from $9.38 billion in September.

Retail investors are eyeing FIX stock after sharp gains over the past year.

Comfort Systems USA shares gained 5.6% in early premarket trading on Friday, after the company reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and raised the dividend.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Q4 Results

Revenue doubled to $2.65 billion, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Adjusted profit came in at $9.37 per share, up from $4.09 a year earlier and sizably higher than the $6.75 expectation.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by $ 0.10 to $0.70.

Comfort Systems installs and services heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), and plumbing systems for buildings. The company’s backlog (orders booked but not completed or recognized as revenue) increased to $11.94 billion as of December from $9.38 billion in September.

“We achieved a third consecutive same-store backlog increase that exceeded $1 billion, with backlog growing by more than $2 billion this quarter… In addition, in 2025 both our net income and our cash flow eclipsed $1 billion,” CEO Brian Lane said in a statement.

Retail View, Stock Move

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for FIX shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ the previous day, amid extremely high message volume. Notably, the stock gained 4.1% in Thursday's session to hit a fresh record of $1,373.72, before the earnings were published.

“Awesome! First bought 300 shares at $313 in March 2024. I added more shares throughout 2024. I'm holding 780 shares. I won't sell until I retire in the year 2035,” a user said.

https://stocktwits.com/uwada/message/645383798

Comfort Systems stock is seeing a steady upward trajectory. It gained 120% in 2025 and is already up 47% in the new year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<