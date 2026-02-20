Dropbox reported shrinking revenue for the fourth quarter in a row.

Dropbox revenue is weighed by the winding down of the FormSwift tool as it shifts focus to the AI-powered Dash product.

Dropbox stock has been hit by a sharp slide amid a shrinking top line.

Stocktwits sentiment climbed to ‘extremely bullish’ after the latest earnings report.

Dropbox, Inc. shares declined 3% in early premarket trading on Friday, after the company's sales declined for a fourth straight quarter.

Revenue in the December quarter fell 1.1% to $636.2 million, partly weighed down by the ongoing winding down of the FormSwift form creation tool. It, however, came in above analysts’ expectations of $628.9 million.

Adjusted profit declined to $0.68 per share from $0.73 a year earlier. Analysts had expected a $0.67 per share profit.

“Last year, we began reshaping how we invest in and evolve the business, and we’re starting to see results,” CEO Drew Houston said in a statement. “We’re strengthening our core FSS foundation (File Sync and Share) while accelerating Dash—both as a standalone product and embedded across the core Dropbox experience.”

Dropbox Dash is an AI-powered search and knowledge tool from Dropbox that lets users search across Dropbox and third-party apps (like Google Workspace, Slack, Notion, etc.) from one interface.

Retail, Analyst View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Dropbox shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ the previous day.

“Its hard for me to fully understand their business model, but clearly they’ve figured out a way to generate that massive cash flow. In some ways, it reminds me of tobacco companies and a mature business model with little to no growth, but still throwing off tons of cash,” a user said.

Cash flow in the December quarter was $235.4 million, up from $213.8 million last year.

“The strategic focus on operational efficiency and planned FormSwift wind-down is yielding strong profitability improvements, even as competitive pressures challenge top-line growth,” CFRA Research said in an investor note.

“The FormSwift wind-down will persist as a revenue headwind, accounting for roughly half of paying user decline and serving as a 130-bp headwind to full-year revenue.”

Dropbox shares have declined 20% since the company issued its third-quarter report on Nov. 6. Currently, four out of eight analysts recommend ‘Hold’ on the stock, three recommend ‘Sell’ or lower, and one advises ‘Strong Buy,’ according to Koyfin.

