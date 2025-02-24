Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

Super Micro’s stock is up about 84% since the start of the year, but it is still way off the March 8 all-time high of $122.90.

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) has extended its rally since early February, crossing the $50 mark last week. The upside momentum follows the AI server maker’s fiscal Q2 2025 business update, but a key deadline now looms.

Super Micro has until Feb. 25 to catch up on its financial filings or risk delisting from Nasdaq.

The San Jose, California-based company has yet to file its 10-K for fiscal 2024 and its 10-Qs for the first two quarters of fiscal 2025. Despite this, retail investors are holding firm.

A Stocktwits poll of 2,600 users found that 68% expect the stock to rally once filings are made by the deadline. 

Nineteen percent anticipate a “sell-the-news” pullback, 9% are waiting to see how the stock moves, and 4% view Super Micro as too risky. 

smci-stpoll.png

Some respondents believe a move past $100 is possible, referencing the stock’s March 8 all-time high of $122.90 before it fell amid accounting concerns. 

Others see potential gains from ETF inclusions.

Separately, Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Super Micro to $36 from $32 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating, according to The Fly.

The research firm attributed the company’s second-quarter revenue and margin miss to the ongoing transition from Nvidia’s Hopper to Blackwell platforms.

On Feb. 5, Super Micro announced that its AI data center solution, “Building Black Solutions,” powered by Blackwell, is now fully production-ready. 

Goldman expects the company to continue raising capital beyond the $700 million it recently secured to support working capital as it aims for $40 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue.

Analysts noted that Super Micro remains confident in its production capacity to meet that goal.

Stocktwits sentiment on Super Micro remains ‘extremely bullish’ (82/100), though message volume has moderated. 

smci_sentiment.png SMCI sentiment and message volume February 23, premarket as of 10:53 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish trader shared a chart highlighting a potential flag formation, suggesting the next breakout move could be imminent.

Another user said institutional investors are waiting to jump in, once the company files the financial reports by the Feb. 25 deadline. 

Goldman’s updated price target is about 36% lower than the stock’s Friday closing price of $56.07. The stock shed 5.40% on Friday amid the broader market sell-off.

 Super Micro’s stock is up about 84% since the start of the year.

The Tip Ranks-compiled consensus price target for Super Micro stock is $37.17, suggesting a potential 33.71% downside. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Hawaiian Electric Q4 Earnings Miss On Higher Expenses Sends Stock Sliding: Retail’s Divided

Hawaiian Electric Q4 Earnings Miss On Higher Expenses Sends Stock Sliding: Retail’s Divided

Top 5 Biotech Stocks That Saw Biggest Retail Following Jump Last Week

Top 5 Biotech Stocks That Saw Biggest Retail Following Jump Last Week

Berkshire Hathaway In Spotlight As Cash Pile Rises To Record $334.2 B, Retail Ponders Buffett’s Next Move

Berkshire Hathaway In Spotlight As Cash Pile Rises To Record $334.2 B, Retail Ponders Buffett’s Next Move

Recent Stories

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates ATG

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates

Chhaava Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs 326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit RBA

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram anr

Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram

Recent Videos

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

Video Icon
PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

Video Icon
'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

Video Icon
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

Video Icon