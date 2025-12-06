The letters, sent by committee Chairman Andrew R. Garbarino and Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability Chairman Josh Brecheen, were sent in light of a surge in violence against law enforcement, they said.

The US House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security on Friday sent letters to Apple and Google concerning mobile applications that permit users to anonymously report and track federal law enforcement personnel, citing security risks.

The letters, sent by committee Chairman Andrew R. Garbarino and Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability Chairman Josh Brecheen, were sent in light of a surge in violence against law enforcement, they said. They also added that the Committee on Homeland Security is investigating the mobile apps in question.

“The Committee is concerned that these apps not only jeopardize the safety of DHS personnel but also enable malicious actors to incite violence and obstruct lawful government operations,” they wrote in the letter. They also sought answers from Apple and Google as to the measures being taken to remove these apps from their respective app stores.

