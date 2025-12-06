SpaceX’s CFO has been briefing investors on the new offering, which follows an earlier sale valuing the company at roughly $400 billion.

SpaceX is reportedly launching a secondary share sale that assigns the rocket-maker an $800 billion valuation, a level that would lift it above OpenAI as the most valuable private company in the U.S.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen has been informing investors of a new secondary sale, which could double its valuation from the roughly $400 billion level from its earlier offering, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<