The company highlighted new fintech initiatives expected to support its projected 2026 growth.

The reverse split reduced outstanding shares to about 848,100 with proportional ownership unchanged.

New fintech initiatives, including OXI Wallet and UNIRWA tokenization, were highlighted as drivers of 2026 expansion.

Stocktwits users pointed to ‘extremely bullish’ sentiment and potential after-hours momentum.

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) shares jumped nearly 200% on Friday after the company’s 1-for-20 reverse stock split took effect at the market open, aimed at boosting its per-share price as it works to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum $1 bid requirement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reverse Stock Split Details

The split reduced Treasure Global’s outstanding shares from roughly 16.96 million to about 848,100.

The Malaysia-based technology firm said fractional shares will be rounded up and added that shareholders’ proportional ownership remains unchanged. Still, Treasure Global cautioned that the reverse split alone does not guarantee long-term compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.

Fintech Arm To Fuel 2026 Growth

TGL’s jump follows heightened interest earlier in the week after the company projected more than 500% revenue growth in 2026. The company cited several operational milestones across its fintech and digital-asset ecosystem, including development of the OXI Wallet platform, an exclusive partnership to manage 200 million UNIRWA real-world-asset tokens, and the acquisition of Quarters Elite, a Malaysian financial advisory firm overseeing about $150 million in assets.

The company said these initiatives create a multi-layered ecosystem spanning digital payments, tokenization, and financial services, positioning the company for accelerated growth into next year.

Treasure Global operates the ZCITY Super App, which combines e-payments with loyalty rewards and had reached more than 2.7 million registered users across Malaysia as of June.

Stocktwits Users Eye After-Hours Move

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Treasure Global was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

TGL sentiment and message volume as of December 5| Source: Stocktwits

One user suggested that after-hours trading in the stock “will be very interesting,” adding that people shouldn’t miss their chance because “next week [it could hit] triple digits” and urged others to “hold.”

Another user said, “imo just needs to survive to ah where its free to run.”

Treasure Global’s stock has declined 88% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<