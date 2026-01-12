India-based Ultraviolette Automotive unveiled its new “Violette” voice command interface, developed in partnership with Soundhound AI.

According to an Autocar India report, Riders will be able to speak to the system to access information and control features without taking their eyes off the road.

On January 5, the company rolled out its advanced Amelia 7 agentic artificial intelligence platform at CES.

Amelia 7 lets drivers and viewers use spoken commands to handle ordinary errands without touching screens or phones.

Conversation artificial intelligence (AI) company SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) gained investors’ attention as the company’s AI services captured interest at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

SoundHound AI stock traded over 7% higher in Monday’s premarket.

Hands-Free Control For Riders

According to an Autocar India report, riders will be able to speak to the system to access information and control features without taking their eyes off the road, relying on a compatible helmet to relay commands to the bike’s systems. The voice assistant lets users query key metrics, including battery level, ride mode, trip statistics, and service reminders.

On January 5, the company rolled out its advanced Amelia 7 agentic artificial intelligence platform at the CES, which taps digital agents that can complete purchases and perform complex activities on behalf of users.

Amelia 7 lets drivers and riders use spoken commands to handle ordinary errands without touching screens or phones.

“At CES 2026, SoundHound is showcasing a whole ecosystem of AI agents that perform tasks and transactions on behalf of consumers, no matter where they are,” said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound AI.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

SOUN’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 06:00 a.m. ET on Jan. 12, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user said that the voice AI shown at CES was very impressive and that in just one year, it has improved so much that it sounds almost exactly like a real person.

Another user said that Sounhound is ideally positioned, as the future will be ‘all about voice and motion AI’.

Additionally, the stock touched the 50-DMA on Friday for the first time since November 3.

SOUN stock has declined by over 8% in the last 12 months.

