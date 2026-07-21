American Fusion said it received the certification for its Texatron Fusion Engine Models last week and expects research and development testing to begin the week of July 27, subject to scheduling and personnel availability.

The planned program is expected to include additional testing of the Company’s 500 kW Texatron Fusion Engine and initial testing of its 5 MW Texatron Fusion Engine.

The certificate from the Texas Department of State Health Services provides the company with the regulatory framework necessary to advance into the next phase of research, testing, and validation.

Texatron is a compact fusion system that uses proprietary magnetic-confinement technology to generate electricity from plasma.

American Fusion Inc. (AMFN) stock jumped nearly 58% on Monday, its best session this year, after the company said it had received the Certificate for Industrial Radiation Machines from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for all its registered fusion engine models.

The company received the certification for its Texatron Fusion Engine Models on July 17. Meanwhile, research and development testing is expected to begin the week of July 27, subject to scheduling and personnel availability.

The planned program is expected to include additional testing of the Company’s 500 kW Texatron Fusion Engine and initial testing of its 5 MW Texatron Fusion Engine, the company said.

What Does This Mean For American Fusion?

The certificate from the Texas Department of State Health Services provides the company with the regulatory framework necessary to advance into the next phase of research, testing, and validation.

The company said that the registration covers its Texatron models ranging from 500 kW to 1 GW Fusion Engine classes. However, the company also clarified that this does not mean that Texatron has received an NRC-issued license, a certification of its performance, or an NRC or Texas Tech University endorsement of its technology. Instead, it authorizes American Fusion to possess and operate its registered radiation machines for approved research and development activities under Texas regulations.

“This represents one of the most significant operational milestones in our Company’s development,” Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion, said. “We believe this milestone materially advances the company’s development program and moves us closer to obtaining the technical data required for future commercialization.”

What Is Texatron?

American Fusion is developing the Texatron as a compact fusion system that uses proprietary magnetic-confinement technology to generate electricity from plasma.

The company plans to use deuterium and helium-3 fuel, a combination often described as aneutronic because it primarily avoids neutron production, though some radiation can still occur.

Nuclear energy is gaining traction as electricity demand driven by the AI boom surges. Fusion power has attracted growing attention as a potential long-term answer.

Amazon-backed General Fusion Group Ltd. (GFUZ), which debuted on public markets earlier this month to become the first pure-play nuclear fusion energy company to trade on a major public stock exchange, is developing its own fusion technology via its Lawson Machine 26.

CEO Greg Twinney said in an exclusive interview with Stocktwits that the bull case for fusion technology is strong and could even provide a larger market opportunity than fission. “"The overall market size because of the safety profile and the abundance of fuel in fusion is much bigger than fission," he said.

AMFN Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMFN stock, which trades over the counter (OTC), improved from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ in 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes. According to Stocktwits data, its followers grew about 10x to 4,440 in a span of months.

One bullish user outlined two scenarios following Texatron testing: “1. It works like they said , will send SP sky rocket beyond imagination! We all are aiming for this outcome.

Second could be , It works but there is scope of improvement, we will catch attention of big whales and institutions and funding will be pouring in like water for further improvements ! And meanwhile we will be OTCQB approved !”

They also said that there was no bear-case scenario, adding that “it's a win win situation!”

https://stocktwits.com/OTC85/message/659566321

Another user said, “testing first fusion engine in texas E.O.M, 100 X potential . .”

https://stocktwits.com/OTC85/message/659565404

AMFN stock has surged 325% so far in 2026.

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